SZA officially releases new single “I Hate U”

We've been anticipating a new SZA album since she released her new songs "Hit Different" and "Good Days" in 2020, and while there's still no word on that, she did just release her first official single in nearly a year, "I Hate U." The track was originally one of three songs that SZA uploaded to Soundcloud earlier this year. If you didn't hear the Soundcloud drop, it's worth checking out now -- SZA's airy R&B is in fine form.

Earlier this year, SZA appeared on new songs by Doja Cat, Summer Walker, Isaiah Rashad, James Blake, Kali Uchis, and SAINt JHN, and she contributed the new song "The Anonymous Ones" to the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack.