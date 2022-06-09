SZA releases ‘Ctrl’ deluxe edition with 7 new tracks for LP’s 5th anniversary

It's been five years since SZA released her incredible debut studio LP, Ctrl, and while we're still waiting for a follow-up, she's celebrating the anniversary with a new deluxe edition of the album. She teased it on Twitter earlier this week, writing, "Unreleased songs from 2017 to celebrate 5 .. me thinks," and it's out now, seven previously unreleased tracks included. There's a new version of the Travis Scott-featuring "Love Galore," along with "2AM," "Miles," "Percolator," "Tread Carefully," "Awkward," and "Jodie." Stream the whole thing below.

SZA seems to be hinting at more unreleased material from this era to come, too; she tweeted today, "What isn’t on deluxe maybe on SoundCloud as well tomorrow? Deciding . Spring cleaning old thoughts . Everything made in 2014-2016 /17… not new lol to be absolutely clear." Stay tuned!

SZA was also just announced as one of the headliners for Day N Vegas 2022 (along with J. Cole and Travis Scott), and she also has shows at ACL Fest and Outside Lands lined up. She put out the singles "I Hate U" and "Good Days" over the past year and a half, but still no word on her much-anticipated new album.