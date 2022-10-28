SZA releases new song “Shirt” and video starring LaKeith Stanfield (watch)

We're still patiently waiting for SZA's followup album to her instant-classic 2017 debut album CTRL, and while details are still TBA, she did just release new single "Shirt." It pairs SZA's trademark ethereal voice over over some stunning, kinetic production, and it comes with a Dave Meyers-directed music video that stars SZA and LaKeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You, Judas and the Black Messiah, Atlanta). Check it out below.

Previously, SZA put out the singles "I Hate U" in 2021 and "Good Days" in 2020.