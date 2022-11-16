SZA reveals new album title, ‘S.O.S.,’ eyeing December release

Earlier this month, SZA posted a teaser with the caption "Happy birthday to me. Clock starts now" on Instagram, featuring a blip of Morse code that translated to "S.O.S." It turns out that is the title of her anticipated follow-up to 2017's Ctrl. SZA revealed the news in a new profile with Billboard, and said it's set for a December release, but that she's "currently stressed" about meeting it. More from Billboard:

Their collective efforts [SZA and producer ThankGod4Cody] have created SZA’s most daring body of work yet, which Henderson plays for me at TDE’s studios. Instrumentally, S.O.S is the most captivating music she has ever made, her beloved lo-fi beats sharing space with surf rock within the same track, a grunge record and an acoustic guitar-driven ballad coexisting without either sounding out of place. And while SZA says she was a “more carefree writer” during her Ctrl sessions, she has sharpened her writing since. S.O.S is an album that certainly justifies a five-year wait.

Meanwhile, SZA will perform on Saturday Night Live on December 3, with Keke Palmer hosting.

SZA shared a new single "Shirt," in October; hear it below.