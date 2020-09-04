SZA surprise releases 1st song in 3 years + video with Ty Dolla $ign (watch!)

SZA at Afropunk 2017 (more by Gretchen Robinette)

"Just wanted to share something .. thank you to every single person that brought my heart to life during Covid (sorry my hands are shaking ) I love you all so dearly oki bye " - SZA

The wait is over. SZA's 2017 album CTRL was one of our favorite albums from that year, and like many people, we've been anxiously awaiting word on a new album ever since. Three+ long years have gone by, and all of a sudden SZA is back with a surprise new song released Thursday night at midnight along with a high-budget video that she directed for the track which was produced by The Neptunes and features Ty Dolla $ign.

"Hit Different" is streaming everywhere, and released via TDE/RCA Records who also say to "stay tuned for more news." Watch:

Filed Under: SZA, The Neptunes, Ty Dolla $ign
Categories: Hip Hop news, Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top