SZA surprise releases 1st song in 3 years + video with Ty Dolla $ign (watch!)

"Just wanted to share something .. thank you to every single person that brought my heart to life during Covid (sorry my hands are shaking ) I love you all so dearly oki bye " - SZA

The wait is over. SZA's 2017 album CTRL was one of our favorite albums from that year, and like many people, we've been anxiously awaiting word on a new album ever since. Three+ long years have gone by, and all of a sudden SZA is back with a surprise new song released Thursday night at midnight along with a high-budget video that she directed for the track which was produced by The Neptunes and features Ty Dolla $ign.

"Hit Different" is streaming everywhere, and released via TDE/RCA Records who also say to "stay tuned for more news." Watch: