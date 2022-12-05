SZA’s new album features Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard & more

SZA's long-awaited new album S.O.S. is out this Friday, 12/8. She revealed the release date on Saturday Night Live, where she played recent single "Shirt" and a new song, "Blind." A listing on Apple Music showed that S.O.S. has 23 songs -- and now SZA's shared the full track listing, asking her social media followers which of two versions they like better. Along with the song titles, a few guest appearances are revealed: "Used" features Don Toliver, "Open Arms" features Travis Scott (who also appears on Ctrl track "Love Galore"), "Forgiveless" features the late Ol' Dirty Bastard, and "Ghost in the Machine" features Phoebe Bridgers!

See the full tracklist, and watch SZA's SNL performance below.

SZA - S.O.S. loading...

sza sos album cover back loading...

SZA - S.O.S. TRACK LIST

1. SOS

2. Kill Bill

3. Seek & Destroy

4. Low

5. Love Language

6. Blind

7. Used ft. Don Toliver

8. Snooze

9. Notice Me

10. Gone Girl

11. Smoking on my Ex Pack

12. Ghost in the Machine ft. Phoebe Bridgers

13. FZF

14. Nobody Gets Me

15. Conceited

16. Special

17. Too Late

18. Far

19. Shirt

20. Open Arms ft. Travis Scott

21. I Hate U

22. Good Days

23. Forgiveless ft. Ol' Dirty Bastard