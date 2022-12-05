SZA’s new album features Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard & more
SZA's long-awaited new album S.O.S. is out this Friday, 12/8. She revealed the release date on Saturday Night Live, where she played recent single "Shirt" and a new song, "Blind." A listing on Apple Music showed that S.O.S. has 23 songs -- and now SZA's shared the full track listing, asking her social media followers which of two versions they like better. Along with the song titles, a few guest appearances are revealed: "Used" features Don Toliver, "Open Arms" features Travis Scott (who also appears on Ctrl track "Love Galore"), "Forgiveless" features the late Ol' Dirty Bastard, and "Ghost in the Machine" features Phoebe Bridgers!
See the full tracklist, and watch SZA's SNL performance below.
SZA - S.O.S. TRACK LIST
1. SOS
2. Kill Bill
3. Seek & Destroy
4. Low
5. Love Language
6. Blind
7. Used ft. Don Toliver
8. Snooze
9. Notice Me
10. Gone Girl
11. Smoking on my Ex Pack
12. Ghost in the Machine ft. Phoebe Bridgers
13. FZF
14. Nobody Gets Me
15. Conceited
16. Special
17. Too Late
18. Far
19. Shirt
20. Open Arms ft. Travis Scott
21. I Hate U
22. Good Days
23. Forgiveless ft. Ol' Dirty Bastard