T-Pain announces festival w/ Chance the Rapper, Tobi Lou, more & summer tour

T-Pain has announced "Escape From Wiscansin: The Invasion" tour coming up this summer. It kicks off with the second edition of Escape From Wiscansin fest in Milwaukee, happening on June 10 at The Rave/Eagles Club and featuring T-Pain, Chance The Rapper, Tobi Lou, and more TBA. The tour continues from there with shows in Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Boston, and more. Tobi Lou will open those shows, and you can see all dates, and a teaser trailer for the tour, below.

The NYC show is on July 11 at The Rooftop at Pier 17. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 AM local.

T-Pain 2023 tour loading...

T-Pain -- 2023 Tour Dates

June 10 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club - “Escape from Wiscansin” Festival

June 13 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

June 14 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

June 17 - Denver, CO @Mission Ballroom

July 8 - Washington DC @ The Anthem

July 11 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 12 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

July 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy