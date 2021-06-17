Tachys = Mew’s Jonas Bjerre & Blue Foundation’s Tobias Wilner (stream their debut track)

Mew (and Apparatjik) vocalist Jonas Bjerre and Blue Foundation's Tobias Wilner are longtime collaborators (Tobias has appeared on multiple Mew albums), and now they've formed a new duo, Tachys. Their first single is "When The World Wakes Up," a chilled-out electronic dream pop song that's fueled by Jonas' unmistakable voice. According to a press release, "the lyrics deal with unexpected twists of fate, both on personal and global scales."

If you're a fan of Mew or anything else Jonas has done, there's a very good chance you'll like this too. The song and its video premiere right here: