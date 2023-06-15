Tainy announces debut album ft. Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Skrillex, Four Tet & more

Puerto Rican super-producer Tainy has worked with tons of major artists over the past two decades, and he just now announced his own album for the first time ever, Data, due June 29 via NEON16. It features Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Ozuna, Feid, Rauw Alejandro, Jhayco, Daddy Yankee, Wisin y Yandel, Chencho Corleone, Jowell y Randy, Young Miko, The Marías, Mora, Myke Towers, Arcángel, Zion, Sech, Skrillex, Four Tet, Arca, and more. Watch the videos for the four currently-released singles and check out the full tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. obstaculo ft. Myke Towers

2. PASIEMPRE ft. Myke Towers, Omar Courtz, JhayCo, Arcangel, & Arca

3. Todavia ft. Wisin Y Yandel

4. FANTASMA | AVC ft. JhayCo

5. MOJABI GHOST ft. Bad Bunny

6. 11 Y ONCE ft. Sech & E.Vax

7. desde las 10 (KANY’S INTERLUDE) ft. Kany Garcia

8. mañana ft. The Marias & Young Miko

9. BUENOS AIRES ft. Mora & Zion

10. COLMILLO ft. Young Miko, J Balvin & Jowell Y Randy

11. LA BABY ft. Feid, Sech & Daddy Yankee

12. me jodi… ft. Arcangel

13. VOLVER ft. Rauw Alejandro, Skrillex & Four Tet

14. EN VISTO ft. Ozuna

15. LO SIENTO BB :/ ft. Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas

16. si preguntas por mi ft. Kris Floyd & Judeline

17. SCI-FI ft. Rauw Alejandro

18. CORLEONE INTERLUDE ft. Chencho Corleone

19. PARANORMAL ft. Alvaro Diaz

20. SACRIFICIO ft. Xantos