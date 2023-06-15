Tainy announces debut album ft. Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Skrillex, Four Tet & more
Puerto Rican super-producer Tainy has worked with tons of major artists over the past two decades, and he just now announced his own album for the first time ever, Data, due June 29 via NEON16. It features Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Ozuna, Feid, Rauw Alejandro, Jhayco, Daddy Yankee, Wisin y Yandel, Chencho Corleone, Jowell y Randy, Young Miko, The Marías, Mora, Myke Towers, Arcángel, Zion, Sech, Skrillex, Four Tet, Arca, and more. Watch the videos for the four currently-released singles and check out the full tracklist below.
Tracklist
1. obstaculo ft. Myke Towers
2. PASIEMPRE ft. Myke Towers, Omar Courtz, JhayCo, Arcangel, & Arca
3. Todavia ft. Wisin Y Yandel
4. FANTASMA | AVC ft. JhayCo
5. MOJABI GHOST ft. Bad Bunny
6. 11 Y ONCE ft. Sech & E.Vax
7. desde las 10 (KANY’S INTERLUDE) ft. Kany Garcia
8. mañana ft. The Marias & Young Miko
9. BUENOS AIRES ft. Mora & Zion
10. COLMILLO ft. Young Miko, J Balvin & Jowell Y Randy
11. LA BABY ft. Feid, Sech & Daddy Yankee
12. me jodi… ft. Arcangel
13. VOLVER ft. Rauw Alejandro, Skrillex & Four Tet
14. EN VISTO ft. Ozuna
15. LO SIENTO BB :/ ft. Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas
16. si preguntas por mi ft. Kris Floyd & Judeline
17. SCI-FI ft. Rauw Alejandro
18. CORLEONE INTERLUDE ft. Chencho Corleone
19. PARANORMAL ft. Alvaro Diaz
20. SACRIFICIO ft. Xantos