Takeoff of Migos dead at 28 after shooting in Houston

Takeoff of Migos has reportedly died after being shot in Houston, TMZ reports. He was 28.

According to law enforcement sources and multiple witnesses, the incident took place at the 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston bowling alley shortly after 2:30 AM, which is when police was called about a shooting. Sources told TMZ that Takeoff and fellow Migos member Quavo were there playing dice when an altercation broke out, and that's when Takeoff was shot in or near his head. He was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene.

Read more at TMZ and we'll update if we learn more.

Rest in peace, Takeoff.