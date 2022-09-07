Taking Back Sunday announce 2022 holiday shows w/ Anthony Green, Foxing, Oso Oso, more

Taking Back Sunday have announced their 8th annual Holiday Spectacular, going down at Mulcahy's on Long Island and Starland Ballroom in NJ this December, with Anthony Green, Foxing, Oso Oso, and more openers varying by date. Here's the full schedule:

12/7 at Mulcahy's with Anthony Green, Modern Chemistry

12/8 at Mulcahy's with Foxing, Hollyglen

12/9 at Starland Ballroom with Foxing, Hollyglen

12/10 at Starland Ballroom with Oso Oso, Modern Chemistry

Tickets go on sale Friday (9/9) at noon with presales beforehand, and there's a two-day pass option for Starland Ballroom. LI tickets here, NJ tickets here.

TBS also have other upcoming dates, including Riot Fest, When We Were Young, and shows with My Chemical Romance. All dates are listed below.

Anthony Green also has a new solo album out, he's on tour now opening Thursday's Full Collapse anniversary shows, and he's fronting the killer new supergroup L.S. Dunes, alongside members of Thursday, My Chemical Romance, and Coheed & Cambria.

We've also got new podcast episodes up with Taking Back Sunday's John Nolan (about the 20th anniversary of Tell All Your Friends, the recent Straylight Run reunion, and more), and Anthony Green. Listen to those here or below or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Get the new 20th anniversary edition of Tell All Your Friends on vinyl, cassette or CD.

Taking Back Sunday loading...

Taking Back Sunday -- 2022 Tour Dates

Sat, SEP 10 GRIDLIFE Alpine Horizon 2022 Fountain, CO

Fri, SEP 16 Riot Fest 2022 Chicago, IL

Fri, SEP 30 Ball Arena Denver, CO*

Sun, OCT 2 Moda Center Portland, OR*

Mon, OCT 3 Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA*

Wed, OCT 5 Oakland Arena Oakland, CA*

Fri, OCT 7 T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV*

Sat, OCT 8 Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown, CA

Tue, OCT 11 The Kia Forum Inglewood, CA*

Sat, OCT 22 When We Were Young 2022 Las Vegas, NV

Sun, OCT 23 When We Were Young 2022 Las Vegas, NV

Sat, OCT 29 When We Were Young 2022 Las Vegas, NV

Wed, DEC 7 Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall Wantagh, NY

Thu, DEC 8 Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall Wantagh, NY

Fri, DEC 9 Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Sat, DEC 10 Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

* - supporting My Chemical Romance

-