Taking Back Sunday announce holiday shows; Straylight Run reuniting to open

John Nolan with Taking Back Sunday at Riot Fest 2018 (more by James Richards IV)

Taking Back Sunday have announced their annual holiday shows happening at NJ's Starland Ballroom on December 10 & 11, and these are extra special: John Nolan and Shaun Cooper's other band Straylight Run will be opening, marking their first shows in 11 years. The band initially got back together to perform on a livestream last year, marking their first performance in over 10 years and first with co-vocalist Michelle DaRosa in even longer, and they also have a new live album (recorded in 2005) coming out on September 17.

The TBS/Straylight Run shows feature additional support from Modern Chemistry on on night one and Playing Dead on night two. Tickets go on sale Friday (9/10) at noon with an artist presale starting today (9/8) at noon.

Taking Back Sunday also announced a UK tour with Alkaline Trio for 2022. All dates and tickets here.

Surrounding the release of the new album, Straylight Run recently spoke to us about 6 albums that influenced their early years.

Filed Under: Alkaline Trio, Modern Chemistry, Playing Dead, Straylight Run, Taking Back Sunday
Categories: Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top