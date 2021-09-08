Taking Back Sunday announce holiday shows; Straylight Run reuniting to open

Taking Back Sunday have announced their annual holiday shows happening at NJ's Starland Ballroom on December 10 & 11, and these are extra special: John Nolan and Shaun Cooper's other band Straylight Run will be opening, marking their first shows in 11 years. The band initially got back together to perform on a livestream last year, marking their first performance in over 10 years and first with co-vocalist Michelle DaRosa in even longer, and they also have a new live album (recorded in 2005) coming out on September 17.

The TBS/Straylight Run shows feature additional support from Modern Chemistry on on night one and Playing Dead on night two. Tickets go on sale Friday (9/10) at noon with an artist presale starting today (9/8) at noon.

Taking Back Sunday also announced a UK tour with Alkaline Trio for 2022. All dates and tickets here.

Surrounding the release of the new album, Straylight Run recently spoke to us about 6 albums that influenced their early years.