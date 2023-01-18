Taking Back Sunday, Head Automatica, L.S. Dunes, Motion City Soundtrack & more set for Sad Summer tour

The emo/pop punk tour Sad Summer Fest returns in 2023, headlined by Taking Back Sunday and also featuring The Maine, PVRIS, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, Cliffdiver, Sincere Engineer, and Daisy Grenade on all dates; plus select dates with the reunited Head Automatica, the new supergroup L.S. Dunes (members of My Chemical Romance, Thursday, Circa Survive, and Coheed & Cambria), Something Corporate's Andrew McMahon, and Motion City Soundtrack. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand.

The NYC-area gets a stop at NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on July 14, and that's one of the dates with Head Automatica. All dates are listed below.

Sad Summer Fest -- 2023 Tour Dates

July 6 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place*

July 7 - Clearwater, FL - Coachman Park*

July 8 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 11 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion*

July 12 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion*

July 14 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center^

July 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann

July 16 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion^

July 18 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill#

July 19 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park#

July 21 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island#

July 22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 23 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater#

July 25 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory%

July 26 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater %

July 29 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre%

all dates with Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, Cliffdiver, Sincere Engineer, and Daisy Grenade

* - w/ L.S. Dunes

^ - w/ Head Automatica

# - w/ Motion City Soundtrack

% - w/ Andrew McMahon

