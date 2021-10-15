Taking Back Sunday release cover of Weezer’s “My Name Is Jonas” (listen)

Taking Back Sunday have covered Weezer's classic "My Name Is Jonas" live a bunch of times, and now they've released an official studio version (with artwork mirroring Weezer's Blue Album). It's a pretty straightforward cover, but they nail it and it's cool to hear Adam sing it. Listen below.

TBS are on tour now and playing some shows with Jimmy Eat World this week before both bands play Chain Fest. After that, TBS play the Coheed cruise, and in December they've got their annual holiday shows at NJ's Starland Ballroom (December 10 & 11), which related band Straylight Run are reuniting to open (tickets). Then they tour the UK with Alkaline Trio in 2022. All dates here.

Here's a photo of the first time Taking Back Sunday opened for Jimmy Eat World, in 2003:

