Taking Back Sunday share playlist of music they listen to on tour

Taking Back Sunday now have a new weekly quarantine-style talk show on YouTube called "Talking Back Sunday" (what else?), and on the recently-released second episode, frontman Adam Lazzara mentioned that their tour manager Andy Sprague made a Spotify playlist of the music TBS listen to on tour, which led to him and the rest of the guys reminiscing about tour and the conversation naturally spiraled from there.

After the episode came out, the band publicly shared the playlist, which includes songs by Pavement, Hum, Built to Spill, Fiona Apple, Superdrag, Archers of Loaf, Metallica, Tori Amos, Pantera, Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Nicki Minaj, The Pogues, Better Oblivion Community Center, Biggie, Nirvana, Ned's Atomic Dustbin, The Smashing Pumpkins, Elbow, Pulp, Green Day, Kanye, The Kinks, Chance the Rapper, Daft Punk, Modest Mouse, Christopher Cross, Eddie Money, and more. You can listen to the whole thing right here:

And watch the band talk about it on the new episode here:

And if you missed it, here's episode one:

Earlier in the pandemic, TBS members John Nolan and Shaun Cooper reunited their much-loved band Straylight Run for a performance on the Riot Fest livestream, which prompted us to take a look back on Straylight Run's great discography.

For even more TBS, watch this awesome video of them on Long Island in 2001, around the time they released the demo of songs that ended up on their now-classic debut album Tell All Your Friends.