Taking Back Sunday’s ‘Tell All Your Friends’ gets 20th anniversary reissue (exclusive “orange crush” vinyl here)

Taking Back Sunday shook up the emo world with their instant-classic 2002 debut album Tell All Your Friends, a breakthrough not just for the band but for the genre at large. It remains a landmark for the genre, and one of the most widely loved emo albums in existence. It turns 20 this year, and it’s being honored with a special anniversary edition. The reissue features the original album on 140g vinyl with updated artwork, and a bonus 10" with four unreleased demos, and we've teamed with the band on an "orange crush" vinyl variant, limited to 1000 copies. (The bonus 10" is on black vinyl with an etching of the band's logo.) That's a mock-up above. Pre-order yours while they last.

TBS also have an upcoming co-headlining tour with Third Eye Blind this summer (including NYC-area shows on July 17 at Jones Beach and July 22 at PNBC Bank Arts Center), and they're playing the BUKU and When We Were Young festivals and opening a few dates of My Chemical Romance's reunion tour (exact dates TBA). All dates are listed below.

Pick up our new "orange crush" vinyl variant of TAYFM here, and you can also get the reissue on CD or white cassette. Watch some videos from the album below...

Taking Back Sunday -- 2022 Tour Dates

March 25 BUKU Music + Art Project

with Third Eye Blind:

June 22 Troutdale, OR Edgefield

June 23 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheater

June 24 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Amphitheater

June 25 Sandy, UT Sandy Amphitheater

June 27 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 29 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Concert Cove

June 30 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

July 1 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Amphitheater

July 6 Newport, KY OVATION

July 7 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 8 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion

July 9 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 12 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater

July 13 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

July 15 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center

July 16 Mansfield, MA XFINITY Center

July 17 Wantagh, NY Jones Beach Theater

July 21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

July 22 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 23 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 26 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

July 27 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

July 29 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

July 30 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 31 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 1 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug 4 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Aug 5 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

Aug 11 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

Aug 12 Las Vegas, NV Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Aug 13 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct 22 When We Were Young Las Vegas, NV

Oct 23 When We Were Young Las Vegas, NV

Oct 29 When We Were Young Las Vegas, NV

