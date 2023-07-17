Taking Meds announce new album ‘Dial M For Meds,’ share “Outside”

New York punks Taking Meds have announced a new album, Dial M For Meds, due September 1 via Smartpunk Records (pre-order). It was produced and recorded by Converge's Kurt Ballou, and it features recent single "Memory Lane," along with the just-announced "Outside." The new song finds vocalist/guitarist Skylar Sarkis taking on a J Mascis-y drawl at first, before the song explodes into a gritty, melodic punk anthem. It's another great one, and you can check out the song and its Luke LeCount-created video below.

Taking Meds also have some upcoming shows, including a hometown gig opening for 7Seconds at Brooklyn's The Meadows on Sunday (7/23) alongside Jivebomb. They also play The Fest. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Memory Lane

2. Outside

3. Aftertaste

4. Life Support

5. Long Tooth

6. Something Higher

7. Wading Out

8. The Other End

9. Kindness

10. See The Clowns

Taking Meds -- 2023 Tour Dates

07/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Meadows #

08/30 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

09/03 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

09/06 Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo

09/07 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar ^

09/08 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s ^

09/09 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen ^

09/10 Detroit, MI @ Lager House ^

09/24 Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

10/27 Gainesville, FL @ The Fest

# w/ 7Seconds, Jivebomb

* w/ Smoking Popes

^ w/ Born Without Bones