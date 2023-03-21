Taking Meds release “Memory Lane,” playing shows with Gel, MSPAINT, Somerset Thrower & more

NYC punks Taking Meds are back with their first new single since their great 2021 album Terrible News From Wonderful Men, "Memory Lane." The band--whose vocalist/guitarist Skylar Sarkis is also in Growing Stone and Highway Sniper--made it with Converge's Kurt Ballou producing, and it's out via Smartpunk Records. Like much of their last LP, it's a punky, catchy alt-rock song that sounds straight out of the mid '90s, and this one sounds even more like a radio hit than the singles on the last album did. Skylar says:

I like retreating into fantasy when I’m feeling dissatisfied with reality because fantasy doesn’t have to consider any downsides. My current favorite is moving into the mountains and never talking to anyone again. However, the most common one for me has always been nostalgia. This song is pretty much about that. Musically, it’s pretty new territory for us. We wanted to write big choruses and big leads because that’s what we want to hear right now. Nobody has ever agreed on a classification for our music so everyone has always just called us a rock band. Now they can finally be right. You’re welcome.

Taking Meds also have a bunch of upcoming shows, including two New York shows with Somerset Thrower (Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on April 6 and Brooklyn's Union Pool on April 7), and one of Gel's album release shows: the one on April 22 at Saint Vitus with MSPAINT, Peace Test, and Dog Breath. All dates are listed below.

MSPAINT (who were only recently added to that show) just released their great debut album Post-American earlier this month via Convulse Records. Gel also just dropped new single "Dicey" today, and their debut LP Only Constant comes out next week (3/31) via Convulse.

Taking Meds -- 2023 Tour Dates

04/06 - Long Island, NY @ Amityville Music Hall %

04/07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool %

04/08 - Richmond, VA @ LTC Festival $

04/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus ^

05/18 - Bloomington, IN @ Antumbra Room

05/21 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs *

05/22 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Underground *

05/24 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground *

05/25 - San Fernando, CA @ Midnight Hour *

05/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Peppermint Club *

05/27 - Cupertino, CA @ X Bar *

05/29 - Portland, OR @ Mano Octula *

05/30 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset *

06/01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive *

06/02 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall * +

06/04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club +

06/05 - Columbus, OH @ Dirty Dungarees +

% w/ Somerset Thrower

$ w/ Superheaven, Glitterer, Narrowhead, more

^ w/ GEL, MSPAINT, Peace Test, Dog Breath

* w/ Ridgeway

+ w/ LURK