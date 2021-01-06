Talk Talk, Bangles, Shirley Bassey & more added to Tim’s Twitter Listening Party Schedule
What began in April 2020 as a way to collectively kill time during the early days of the pandemic, Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess' Twitter listening parties for classic and new albums, have become a full time hobby, with well over 500 of them hosted since.
The listening parties continue into 2021 and their upcoming schedule includes: Fujiya & Miyagi's Transparent Things on January 7, Sex Pistols' Never Mind the Bollocks on January 9, Shirley Bassey's The Performance on January 11, The Bangles' Different Light on January 15, Go-Betweens frontman Robert Forster's solo debut, Danger in the Past, on January 17, Mark Lanegan's Songs of Straight Sorrow and Sleaford Mods' new album Spare Ribs on January 22, Talk Talk's classic The Spirit of Eden on January 25, The Communards' Red on January 27, Love's self-titled on Valentine's Day, Mogwai's new album As the Love Continues on February 25, and more.
With almost all of these someone from the band will be on Twitter live, sharing anecdotes and stories about the album and songs, and answering fan questions, as we collectively listen along. For the Sex Pistols event on 1/9 it's Paul Cook, and for Beach Boys' debut album on 2/2 it will be producer Steve Levine, but for Talk Talk's Spirit Eden on 2/25 there will be no guests and no commentary, just remembering Mark Hollis on the second anniversary of his death. Details on guests for each listening party are on Tim's website.
If you are unable to follow along with a listening party when it happens, they're all archived on Tim's website. Check out the current 2021 schedule below.
TIM'S TWITTER PARTY - 2021 SCHEDULE
Jan 7 @ 4 PM ET - Fujiya & Miyagi - Transparent Things
Jan 8 @ 3 PM ET - Sarathy Korwar - More Arriving
Jan 8 @ 5 PM ET - Nitin Sawhney - Beyond Skin
Jan 9 @ 4 PM ET - Tom Vek - We Have Sound
Jan 9 @ 5 PM ET - Sex Pistols - Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols
Jan 11 @ 4 PM ET - Shirley Bassey - The Performance
Jan 12 @ 4 PM ET - Sam lee - Old Wow
Jan 13 @ 4 PM ET - Fairground Attraction - The First of a Million Kisses
Jan 14 @ 3 PM ET - Hilang Child - Every Mover
Jan 14 @ 5 PM ET - Marco Guryan - Take A Picture
Jan 15 @ 5 PM ET - The Bangles - Different Light
Jan 16 @ 3 PM ET - Blue Orchids - The Greatest Hit (Money Mountain)
Jan 17 @ 4 PM ET - Robert Forster - Danger in the Past
Jan 18 @ 4 PM ET - The Tyde - Once
Jan 20 @ 4 PM ET - Sleaford Mods - Spare Ribs
Jan 22 @ 5 PM ET - Mark Lanegan - Songs of Straight Sorrow
Jan 23 @ 4 PM ET - The Wild Swans - Space Flower
Jan 23 @ 5 PM ET - Naughty Boy - Hotel Cabana
Jan 24 @ 4 PM ET - James Yorkston and The Second Hand Orchestra - The Wide, Wide River
Jan 25 @ 4 PM ET - Talk Talk - Spirit Of Eden
Jan 26 # 4 PM ET - The Staves - If I Was
Jan 27 @ 3 PM ET - The Communards - Red
Jan 28 @ 4 PM ET - Daphne & Celeste - Daphne & Celeste Save The World
Jan 29 @ 4 PM ET - EMF - Stigma
Jan 30 @ 4 PM ET - Love - Da Capo
Jan 31 @ 1 PM ET - The Lancashire Hotpots - Now't Like The Eighties
Feb 02 @ 3 PM ET - The Beach Boys - The Beach Boys
Feb 03 @ 4 PM ET - Pom Poko - Cheater
Feb 04 @ 3 PM ET - She Drew The Gun - Revolution of Mind
Feb 11 @ 4 PM ET - The Staves - Good Woman
Feb 14 @ 4 PM ET - Love - S/T
Feb 25 @ 4 PM ET - Mogwai - As the Love Continues
Sep 23 @ 4 PM ET - Pixies - Trompe Le Monde