Talk Talk, Bangles, Shirley Bassey & more added to Tim’s Twitter Listening Party Schedule

What began in April 2020 as a way to collectively kill time during the early days of the pandemic, Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess' Twitter listening parties for classic and new albums, have become a full time hobby, with well over 500 of them hosted since.

The listening parties continue into 2021 and their upcoming schedule includes: Fujiya & Miyagi's Transparent Things on January 7, Sex Pistols' Never Mind the Bollocks on January 9, Shirley Bassey's The Performance on January 11, The Bangles' Different Light on January 15, Go-Betweens frontman Robert Forster's solo debut, Danger in the Past, on January 17, Mark Lanegan's Songs of Straight Sorrow and Sleaford Mods' new album Spare Ribs on January 22, Talk Talk's classic The Spirit of Eden on January 25, The Communards' Red on January 27, Love's self-titled on Valentine's Day, Mogwai's new album As the Love Continues on February 25, and more.

With almost all of these someone from the band will be on Twitter live, sharing anecdotes and stories about the album and songs, and answering fan questions, as we collectively listen along. For the Sex Pistols event on 1/9 it's Paul Cook, and for Beach Boys' debut album on 2/2 it will be producer Steve Levine, but for Talk Talk's Spirit Eden on 2/25 there will be no guests and no commentary, just remembering Mark Hollis on the second anniversary of his death. Details on guests for each listening party are on Tim's website.

If you are unable to follow along with a listening party when it happens, they're all archived on Tim's website. Check out the current 2021 schedule below.

TIM'S TWITTER PARTY - 2021 SCHEDULE

Jan 7 @ 4 PM ET - Fujiya & Miyagi - Transparent Things

Jan 8 @ 3 PM ET - Sarathy Korwar - More Arriving

Jan 8 @ 5 PM ET - Nitin Sawhney - Beyond Skin

Jan 9 @ 4 PM ET - Tom Vek - We Have Sound

Jan 9 @ 5 PM ET - Sex Pistols - Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols

Jan 11 @ 4 PM ET - Shirley Bassey - The Performance

Jan 12 @ 4 PM ET - Sam lee - Old Wow

Jan 13 @ 4 PM ET - Fairground Attraction - The First of a Million Kisses

Jan 14 @ 3 PM ET - Hilang Child - Every Mover

Jan 14 @ 5 PM ET - Marco Guryan - Take A Picture

Jan 15 @ 5 PM ET - The Bangles - Different Light

Jan 16 @ 3 PM ET - Blue Orchids - The Greatest Hit (Money Mountain)

Jan 17 @ 4 PM ET - Robert Forster - Danger in the Past

Jan 18 @ 4 PM ET - The Tyde - Once

Jan 20 @ 4 PM ET - Sleaford Mods - Spare Ribs

Jan 22 @ 5 PM ET - Mark Lanegan - Songs of Straight Sorrow

Jan 23 @ 4 PM ET - The Wild Swans - Space Flower

Jan 23 @ 5 PM ET - Naughty Boy - Hotel Cabana

Jan 24 @ 4 PM ET - James Yorkston and The Second Hand Orchestra - The Wide, Wide River

Jan 25 @ 4 PM ET - Talk Talk - Spirit Of Eden

Jan 26 # 4 PM ET - The Staves - If I Was

Jan 27 @ 3 PM ET - The Communards - Red

Jan 28 @ 4 PM ET - Daphne & Celeste - Daphne & Celeste Save The World

Jan 29 @ 4 PM ET - EMF - Stigma

Jan 30 @ 4 PM ET - Love - Da Capo

Jan 31 @ 1 PM ET - The Lancashire Hotpots - Now't Like The Eighties

Feb 02 @ 3 PM ET - The Beach Boys - The Beach Boys

Feb 03 @ 4 PM ET - Pom Poko - Cheater

Feb 04 @ 3 PM ET - She Drew The Gun - Revolution of Mind

Feb 11 @ 4 PM ET - The Staves - Good Woman

Feb 14 @ 4 PM ET - Love - S/T

Feb 25 @ 4 PM ET - Mogwai - As the Love Continues

Sep 23 @ 4 PM ET - Pixies - Trompe Le Monde