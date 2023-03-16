Talking Heads’ ‘Stop Making Sense’ getting A24 4K restoration for theaters

The late Jonathan Demme's iconic Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense has been acquired by indie studio A24, who are giving it a newly restored 4K transfer for a worldwide theatrical release. The news came via a new trailer for the film featuring the current David Byrne picking up his also iconic Big Suit from the dry cleaners. "It's been here for a while," Byrne tells the owner. Byrne puts the suit back on and recreates a few of his classic dance movies from Stop Making Sense as "This Must Be the Place" plays in the background. You can watch that below.

Meanwhile, Rhino will reissue the Stop Making Sense soundtrack on vinyl and digital, including the first-ever release of the whole concert. That will be out August 18. Stay tuned for details.

A24 is also the studio that released Everything Everywhere All At Once, which just swept the Oscars, though David Byrne, Son Lux & Mitski's "This is a Life" lost Best Original Song to RRR's "Natuu Natuu."

David Byrne will be in Knoxville, TN at the end of the month for the 2023 Big Ears festival, with a screening of Everything Everywhere All at Once, and a presentation of his Reasons to Be Cheerful talk.