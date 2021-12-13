Tame Impala adds 2nd NYC show to 2022 tour

Tame Impala recently announced a 2022 tour, with North American dates through the spring, and including an NYC show on March 14 at Barclays Center. They've now added a second NYC show happening the next night at the same venue, on March 15 at Barclays Center. Tickets go on sale Thursday, 12/16 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Tuesday, 12/14 at 12 PM.

See Tame Impala's updated dates below.

Meanwhile, the deluxe box set edition of Tame's 2020 album The Slow Rush, featuring b-sides, remixes, and unreleased tracks, is out February 18 via Interscope, and you can pre-order it on vinyl now and stream previously unreleased song "No Choice" below.

TAME IMPALA: 2022 TOUR

02-27 Tempe, AZ - Innings Festival (Tempe Beach Park)

03-03-06 Okeechobee, FL - Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove)

03-07 Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

03-09 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

03-10 Montreal, Quebec - Place Bell

03-12 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

03-14 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

03-15 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

03-16 Boston, MA - TD Garden

03-18 Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum

03-19 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

03-21 Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

03-22 Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

03-23 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

03-25 New Orleans, LA - Buku Music + Art Project

05-22 Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival

06-02 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound Festival

06-09 Porto, Portugal - NOS Primavera Sound Festival

06-11 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound Festival

08-25 London, England - All Points East Festival

08-27 Paris, France - Rock En Seine

08-29 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

08-30 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

09-07 Milan, Italy - Ippodromo Snai San Siro

10-15 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

10-18 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

10-20 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

10-22 Melbourne, Vancouver - Rod Laver Arena

10-26 Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre

10-29 Perth, Australia - RAC Arena