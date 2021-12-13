Tame Impala adds 2nd NYC show to 2022 tour
Tame Impala recently announced a 2022 tour, with North American dates through the spring, and including an NYC show on March 14 at Barclays Center. They've now added a second NYC show happening the next night at the same venue, on March 15 at Barclays Center. Tickets go on sale Thursday, 12/16 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Tuesday, 12/14 at 12 PM.
See Tame Impala's updated dates below.
Meanwhile, the deluxe box set edition of Tame's 2020 album The Slow Rush, featuring b-sides, remixes, and unreleased tracks, is out February 18 via Interscope, and you can pre-order it on vinyl now and stream previously unreleased song "No Choice" below.
TAME IMPALA: 2022 TOUR
02-27 Tempe, AZ - Innings Festival (Tempe Beach Park)
03-03-06 Okeechobee, FL - Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove)
03-07 Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
03-09 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
03-10 Montreal, Quebec - Place Bell
03-12 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
03-14 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
03-15 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
03-16 Boston, MA - TD Garden
03-18 Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum
03-19 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
03-21 Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
03-22 Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
03-23 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
03-25 New Orleans, LA - Buku Music + Art Project
05-22 Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival
06-02 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound Festival
06-09 Porto, Portugal - NOS Primavera Sound Festival
06-11 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound Festival
08-25 London, England - All Points East Festival
08-27 Paris, France - Rock En Seine
08-29 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
08-30 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
09-07 Milan, Italy - Ippodromo Snai San Siro
10-15 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
10-18 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
10-20 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
10-22 Melbourne, Vancouver - Rod Laver Arena
10-26 Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre
10-29 Perth, Australia - RAC Arena