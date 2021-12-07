Tame Impala announce 2022 tour, prep ‘The Slow Rush’ deluxe box set
Tame Impala have announced a 2022 North American tour. Things kick off with appearances at Tempe's Innings Festival and Okeechobee Fest in Florida, followed by headline shows in Pittsburgh, Toronto, Montreal, Uncasville, Brooklyn, Boston, the DC area, Philadelphia, Asheville, Nashville, and New Orleans before wrapping up at the Hangout Fest in Alabama. Tickets for all new dates go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local and Tame Impala's full tour schedule is below.
The Brooklyn show happens March 14 at Barclays Center. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local time, with an AEG Presale starting Thursday, December 9 at 10 AM.
In other news, Tame Impala are releasing a deluxe box set edition of last year's The Slow Rush, featuring b-sides, remixes and unreleased tracks. It's out February 18 via Interscope and you can preorder it on vinyl in our shop. Check out the artwork, tracklist and unreleased song "No Choice" from it below.
TAME IMPALA - THE SLOW RUSH DELUXE BOX SET TRACKLIST
REMIXES 12” #1
A. ONE MORE YEAR (NTS EXTENDED VERSION)
B1. PATIENCE (MAURICE FULTON REMIX)
B2. PATIENCE (ORIGINAL)
REMIXES 12” #2
A. IS IT TRUE (FOUR TET REMIX)
B1. BREATHE DEEPER (LIL YACHTY REMIX)
B2. BORDERLINE (BLOOD ORANGE REMIX)
B-SIDES
A: THE BOAT I ROW
B: NO CHOICES
THE SLOW RUSH
LP 1: SIDE A
1. ONE MORE YEAR
2. INSTANT DESTINY
3. BORDERLINE
SIDE B
1. POSTHUMOUS FORGIVENESS
2. BREATHE DEEPER
3. TOMORROW'S DUST
LP 2: SIDE C
1. ON TRACK
2. LOST IN YESTERDAY
3. IS IT TRUE
SIDE D
1. IT MIGHT BE TIME
2. GLIMMER
3. ONE MORE HOUR
Tame Impala - 2022 Tour Dates
02-27 Tempe, AZ - Innings Festival (Tempe Beach Park)
03-03-06 Okeechobee, FL - Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove)
03-07 Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
03-09 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
03-10 Montreal, Quebec - Place Bell
03-12 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
03-14 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
03-16 Boston, MA - TD Garden
03-18 Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum
03-19 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
03-21 Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
03-22 Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
03-23 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
03-25 New Orleans, LA - Buku Music + Art Project
05-22 Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival
06-02 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound Festival
06-09 Porto, Portugal - NOS Primavera Sound Festival
06-11 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound Festival
08-25 London, England - All Points East Festival
08-27 Paris, France - Rock En Seine
08-29 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
08-30 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
09-07 Milan, Italy - Ippodromo Snai San Siro
10-15 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
10-18 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
10-20 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
10-22 Melbourne, Vancouver - Rod Laver Arena
10-26 Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre
10-29 Perth, Australia - RAC Arena