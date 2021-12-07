Tame Impala announce 2022 tour, prep ‘The Slow Rush’ deluxe box set

Tame Impala have announced a 2022 North American tour. Things kick off with appearances at Tempe's Innings Festival and Okeechobee Fest in Florida, followed by headline shows in Pittsburgh, Toronto, Montreal, Uncasville, Brooklyn, Boston, the DC area, Philadelphia, Asheville, Nashville, and New Orleans before wrapping up at the Hangout Fest in Alabama. Tickets for all new dates go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local and Tame Impala's full tour schedule is below.

The Brooklyn show happens March 14 at Barclays Center. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local time, with an AEG Presale starting Thursday, December 9 at 10 AM.

In other news, Tame Impala are releasing a deluxe box set edition of last year's The Slow Rush, featuring b-sides, remixes and unreleased tracks. It's out February 18 via Interscope and you can preorder it on vinyl in our shop. Check out the artwork, tracklist and unreleased song "No Choice" from it below.

TAME IMPALA - THE SLOW RUSH DELUXE BOX SET TRACKLIST

REMIXES 12” #1

A. ONE MORE YEAR (NTS EXTENDED VERSION)

B1. PATIENCE (MAURICE FULTON REMIX)

B2. PATIENCE (ORIGINAL)

REMIXES 12” #2

A. IS IT TRUE (FOUR TET REMIX)

B1. BREATHE DEEPER (LIL YACHTY REMIX)

B2. BORDERLINE (BLOOD ORANGE REMIX)

B-SIDES

A: THE BOAT I ROW

B: NO CHOICES

THE SLOW RUSH

LP 1: SIDE A

1. ONE MORE YEAR

2. INSTANT DESTINY

3. BORDERLINE

SIDE B

1. POSTHUMOUS FORGIVENESS

2. BREATHE DEEPER

3. TOMORROW'S DUST

LP 2: SIDE C

1. ON TRACK

2. LOST IN YESTERDAY

3. IS IT TRUE

SIDE D

1. IT MIGHT BE TIME

2. GLIMMER

3. ONE MORE HOUR

Tame Impala - 2022 Tour Dates

02-27 Tempe, AZ - Innings Festival (Tempe Beach Park)

03-03-06 Okeechobee, FL - Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove)

03-07 Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

03-09 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

03-10 Montreal, Quebec - Place Bell

03-12 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

03-14 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

03-16 Boston, MA - TD Garden

03-18 Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum

03-19 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

03-21 Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

03-22 Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

03-23 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

03-25 New Orleans, LA - Buku Music + Art Project

05-22 Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival

06-02 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound Festival

06-09 Porto, Portugal - NOS Primavera Sound Festival

06-11 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound Festival

08-25 London, England - All Points East Festival

08-27 Paris, France - Rock En Seine

08-29 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

08-30 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

09-07 Milan, Italy - Ippodromo Snai San Siro

10-15 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

10-18 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

10-20 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

10-22 Melbourne, Vancouver - Rod Laver Arena

10-26 Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre

10-29 Perth, Australia - RAC Arena