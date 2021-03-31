Tame Impala announce ‘InnerSpeaker Live From Wave House’ streaming show

Tame Impala are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album InnerSpeaker this year. They released a box set version of the album last week, and now they've announced they'll be playing it in full at a global streaming event on April 21, taped live from the Wave House studio in Western Australia where the album was recorded. There are three streaming times:

Australia + New Zealand + Asia – April 21 5:00 PM AWST / 6:00 PM JST / 7:00PM AEST

– April 21 5:00 PM AWST / 6:00 PM JST / 7:00PM AEST UK + Europe + Africa - April 21 6:00 PM BST

- April 21 6:00 PM BST North + South America – April 21 6:00 PM PDT / 9:00 PM EDT

Tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Tame Impala have a few US live dates announced, all of which are fall festivals and outdoor shows: Bonnaroo on September 4, WA's The Gorge on September 10, Life is Beautiful fest on September 17-19, and Outside Lands on October 29-31.

Listen to InnerSpeaker below.

TAME IMPALA - US TOUR DATES

Sept 04: Bonnaroo

Sept 10: The Gorge, WA

Sept 17-19: Life Is Beautiful

Oct 29-31: Outside Lands