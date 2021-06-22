Tame Impala announce rescheduled 2021 tour, including 2 Hollywood Bowl shows

On Monday, Tame Impala shared a video called "Rushium," which featured Kevin Parking working at a pharmaceutical company, soundtracked by The Slow Rush’s “Posthumous Forgiveness”. (Watch that below.) Today we learn that it was a teaser for the band's rescheduled tour, which they're calling the “Phase 1 Rushium® Trials.”

Dates, which replace their previous tour schedule, begin at Bonnaroo on September 4, and from there the tour heads to Chicago, Washington's The Gorge, Portland, San Francisco, Las Vegas (Life is Beautiful fest), Denver, DC, Dover (Firefly Fest), and Atlanta. The tour picks back up at Outside Lands in San Francisco on Halloween and then hits Los Angeles for two nights at Hollywood Bowl on 11/2 & 11/3, followed by TX dates in Austin and Dallas. Tickets for previously announced shows are valid for the new dates, and refunds are available at point of purchase.

Tickets for the two Hollywood Bowl shows go on sale Thursday, June 24 at 10 AM Pacific, and presales start today (6/22) at 10 AM Pacific (aka 1 PM Eastern).

For for those who want to know more about "Rushium," this was part of the press release:

AionWell® L.T.d, a privately held Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of recombinant stabilization and expansion of cellular space regrowth, has announced today that Kevin Parker, D.B.A. “Tame Impala”, has acquired minority equity interest in AionWell® L.T.d and secured an option to acquire the remaining equity in the company. The option becomes exercisable upon the completion of Phase I trial of Rushium® in the treatment of Acute Time Metagrobolization in Cells (ATMiC) within patients from 16 to 95 years of age. ATMiC is a common cellular condition within the brain’s Suprachiasmatic nucleus, much of the research into this condition is cutting edge and still being performed. Based on the current findings, ATMiC could affect up to half of the population. Currently there are no medications approved for this condition and the only treatment is supportive care and third dose mesothermal procedure.

TAME IMPALA - 2021 TOUR DATES

09-04 Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

09-07 Chicago, IL - United Center

09-10 George, WA - The Gorge

09-12 Portland, OR - Moda Center

09-15 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

09-17 Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival

09-18 Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

09-20 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

09-23 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

09-25 Dover, DE - Firefly Festival

09-28 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

10-31 San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival

11-02 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

11-03 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

11-07 Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

11-09 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

TBD Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena