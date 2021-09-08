Tame Impala began their fall tour in Chicago w/ Sudan Archives (pics, video, setlist)
Tame Impala were scheduled to begin their fall North American tour, rescheduled from 2020, at Bonnaroo over weekend. With that cancelled in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, they instead kicked things off with a show at Chicago's United Center on Tuesday night (9/7). Accompanied by a trippy light show, they played a set heavy in songs from their most recent album, last year's The Slow Rush, including the live debut of album track "One More Hour," the final song of the night. They also included plenty of older songs, and did a rendition of Travis Scott's Astroworld track "Skeletons," which Kevin Parker co-wrote and co-produced.
Sudan Archives opened Tuesday night's show, and you can see pictures by Christian Heinzel from the whole night, along with videos from Tame Impala's set, and their setlist, below.
SETLIST: TAME IMPALA @ UNITED CENTER, 9/7/2021 (via)
One More Year
Borderline
Nangs
Mind Mischief
Breathe Deeper
Posthumous Forgiveness
Skeletons (Travis Scott)
Elephant
Lost in Yesterday
Apocalypse Dreams
Gossip
Let It Happen
Feels Like We Only Go Backwards
Is It True
Glimmer
Eventually
Runway, Houses, City, Clouds
New Person, Same Old Mistakes
Encore:
The Less I Know the Better
One More Hour