Tame Impala began their fall tour in Chicago w/ Sudan Archives (pics, video, setlist)

Tame Impala were scheduled to begin their fall North American tour, rescheduled from 2020, at Bonnaroo over weekend. With that cancelled in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, they instead kicked things off with a show at Chicago's United Center on Tuesday night (9/7). Accompanied by a trippy light show, they played a set heavy in songs from their most recent album, last year's The Slow Rush, including the live debut of album track "One More Hour," the final song of the night. They also included plenty of older songs, and did a rendition of Travis Scott's Astroworld track "Skeletons," which Kevin Parker co-wrote and co-produced.

Sudan Archives opened Tuesday night's show, and you can see pictures by Christian Heinzel from the whole night, along with videos from Tame Impala's set, and their setlist, below.

SETLIST: TAME IMPALA @ UNITED CENTER, 9/7/2021 (via)

One More Year

Borderline

Nangs

Mind Mischief

Breathe Deeper

Posthumous Forgiveness

Skeletons (Travis Scott)

Elephant

Lost in Yesterday

Apocalypse Dreams

Gossip

Let It Happen

Feels Like We Only Go Backwards

Is It True

Glimmer

Eventually

Runway, Houses, City, Clouds

New Person, Same Old Mistakes

Encore:

The Less I Know the Better

One More Hour