Tame Impala played Barclays Center with Junglepussy (pics, setlist, video)

Tame Impala's tour hit Brooklyn on Monday for the first of two consecutive nights at Barclays Center with Junglepussy as openers. Their two-hour, 19-song set was heavy on 2020's The Slow Rush, along with a selection of favorites from the band's earlier albums, like "Let it Happen," "Feels Like We Only Go Backwards," and "The Less I Know the Better." The impressive set design featured Tame Impala's signature laser light show and their UFO-inspired lighting rig centerpiece which produced glorious sprites of color with the odd pop of confetti throughout the set. Parker paid tribute to his own touring crew for the hard work that goes into making the spectacle each night, singing happy birthday to a couple of the crew near the end of the main set.

Photos by Toby Tenenbaum from the whole night, including Junglepussy's opening set, are in this post and you can check out the setlist and video of "One More Hour," which closed the night, below.

Tame Impala and Junglepussy do it again tonight at Barclays.

SETLIST: Tame Impala @ Barclays Center 3/14/2022

One More Year

Borderline

Nangs

Mind Mischief

Breathe Deeper

Posthumous Forgiveness

Elephant

Lost in Yesterday

Apocalypse Dreams

Let It Happen

Feels Like We Only Go Backwards

Half Full Glass of Wine (first verse and chorus)

Is It True

Glimmer

Eventually

Happy Birthday to You

Runway, Houses, City, Clouds

New Person, Same Old Mistakes

Encore:

The Less I Know the Better

One More Hour