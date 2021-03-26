Tame Impala release ‘InnerSpeaker’ 10th Anniversary box set & film

Tame Impala's debut album InnerSpeaker turned 10 last year and they've now released a box set version of the album to celebrate. The four-disc vinyl set includes the original album, plus new mixes of the album's tracks, a collage of album sketches, a side-long jam, instrumentals and more. There's also a 40 page booklet with photos, new liner notes and more. You can listen to that side-long jam, and some of the other bonus material, below.

Additionally, Tame Impala have shared a short film, InnerSpeaker Memories, that documents the making of the album, and features never-before-seen footage shot at the seaside Wave House Studio in Western Australia (that Kevin Parker purchased in 2020). You can watch that below.

Kevin Parker appeared on NPR's World Cafe Live today to talk about the InnerSpeaker box set, what he did when he wasn't touring last year to support Tame Impala's The Slow Rush and more. You can listen to that below as well.

Speaking of tour dates, Tame Impala's tour is being rescheduled, including North American dates with Perfume Genius and festival stops like Outside Lands. Not all dates have been announced but you can check out their tour schedule as it stands here.