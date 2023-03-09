Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker fractures hip, says shows are still on

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala is recovering after fracturing his hip. "Tried to run a half marathon on what turned out to be an existing stress fracture," he writes. "Whoops. Made it to within 1km of the finish line. That’s life I guess." See his pictures of the injury and an x-ray below.

The band are scheduled for shows in Latin American this month, including Lollapalooza's Buenos Aires, Santiago, and São Paulo editions, and Kevin says they are still on. "All shows in Mexico and South America going ahead as planned I’m not quitting on you guys," he writes.

Get well soon, Kevin! See Tame Impala's upcoming dates below.

TAME IMPALA: 2023 TOUR

Mar 10 2023 Palcio de los Deportes Mexico City MX

Mar 18 2023 Lollapalooza Buenos Aires AR

Mar 19 2023 Lollapalooza Santiago CL

Mar 21-22, 2023 Asunciónico Asunción PY

Mar 23, 2023 Estéreo Picnic Bogotá CO

Mar 25 2023 Lollapalooza São Paulo BR