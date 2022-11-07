Tame One of Artifacts & Weathermen, RIP; El-P, Just Blaze & more pay tribute

Tame One has died at 52. The rapper and graffiti artist was a member of New Jersey duo Artifacts and president of Boom Skwad. He was born Rahem Brown and also went by the stage name Tamer Dizzle. Tame's mother, Darlene Brown Harris, announced his passing via Facebook:

I can‘t express this any other way. My son, Rahem Brown, Tamer Dizzle, is dead. The medical examiner says the six pharmaceutical drugs that Trinitas hospital prescribed to him last Friday, combined with the weed he smoked over this weekend...his heart simply gave out. I will not be responding to all the posts for a bit, but the hardest words I will ever post or say is, my son, my heart, is dead.

Many of Tame One's hip hop peers have taken to social media to pay respects and remember him. El-P posted on Twitter, "rest in peace Tame One 😔," prompting a slew of tributes in the replies. Rah Digga said via Instagram, "I usually don't race to the internet to post news like this when I'm in the middle of feeling it...but we gonna give this Jersey legend his muthafuckin flowers!!" Producer Just Blaze posted on Instagram as well, expressing love and gratitude for his "big bro and hometown hero Tame One of the mighty Artifact/Boom Skwad." See their posts below.

Tame One is known in part for his work with Artifacts co-founder El Da Sensei. Their debut album Between A Rock And A Hard Place came out in 1994 via Atlantic's Big Beat imprint, and they released followup That's Them in 1997 before breaking up. Tame One became a cult favorite, releasing solo debut When Rappers Attack in 2003 via Eastern Conference Records. He then joined underground rap supergroup the Weathermen, forming duo Leak Bros with Cage (a fellow Weatherman) and releasing album Waterworld in 2004. He also collaborated with Del The Funky Homosapien on an LP in 2009, and reunited with Artifacts that same year. They released a reunion album with Buckwild, No Expiration Date earlier this year. Listen to some of his work below.

Rest in Peace, Tame One.