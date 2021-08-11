Tampa rap duo They Hate Change sign to Jagjaguwar, release new song, touring with Shame
They Hate Change are a rap/production duo from Tampa with a strong DIY ethos and an experimental genre-defying approach to the genre that they say pulls from anything from classic East Coast rap to Miami bass to Teenage Jesus to Stereolab to house music to footwork to krautrock and beyond. They consider themselves "producers first" and handle all of the mixing and mastering themselves, but that doesn't mean the rapping isn't up to par; their genre-less production style is matched by their tongue-twisting deliveries.
Following recent EPs on Godmode and Deathbomb Arc, They Hate Change have now signed to Jagjaguwar, and their first single for the label is "Faux Leather." The song comes with a video (directed by Xandra Robyn) that pays homage to one of They Hate Change's other big influences, Manchester post-punk legends A Certain Ratio, by playing off the artwork to their 2002 compilation Early. "'Faux Leather' is a bridge to the future from a musical No Man’s Land," the duo says. "Un-ignorable music from the most-ignored origins. The direct result of leaning into confusion." Listen and watch the video below.
They Hate Change were also tapped to open UK post-punk band Shame's upcoming North American tour, including the NYC show on March 4 at Webster Hall (tickets). All dates are listed below.
They Hate Change -- 2022 Tour Dates (supporting Shame)
Mon-Feb-07 Vancouver,BC Rickshaw Theatre
Tue-Feb-08 Seattle,WA The Crocodile
Wed-Feb-09 Portland,OR Doug Fir
Fri-Feb-11 San Francisco,CA Great American Music Hall
Sat-Feb-12 Los Angeles,CA The Regent
Mon-Feb-14 San Diego,CA The Casbah
Tue-Feb-15 Tucson,AZ Club Congress
Thu-Feb-17 Austin,TX Mohawk
Fri-Feb-18 Fort Worth,TX Tulips
Sat-Feb-19 Fayetteville,AR George's Majestic Lounge
Sun-Feb-20 Lawrence,KS The Bottleneck
Tue-Feb-22 Minneapolis,MN Fine Line
Wed-Feb-23 Chicago,IL Thalia Hall
Fri-Feb-25 Columbus,OH Skully's
Sat-Feb-26 Lakewood,OH Mahall's
Sun-Feb-27 Toronto,ON Opera House
Tue-Mar-01 Montreal,QC Fairmount
Thu-Mar-03 Cambridge,MA The Sinclair
Fri-Mar-04 New York,NY Webster Hall
Sat-Mar-05 Philadelphia,PA First Unitarian Church
Mon-Mar-07 Washington,DC The Black Cat
Tue-Mar-08 Durham,NC Motorco Music Hall
Wed-Mar-09 Atlanta,GA Terminal West
Fri-Mar-11 Nashville,TN Exit / In
Sat-Mar-12 Birmingham,AL Saturn
Sun-Mar-13 New Orleans,LA Gasa Gasa