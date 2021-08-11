Tampa rap duo They Hate Change sign to Jagjaguwar, release new song, touring with Shame

They Hate Change are a rap/production duo from Tampa with a strong DIY ethos and an experimental genre-defying approach to the genre that they say pulls from anything from classic East Coast rap to Miami bass to Teenage Jesus to Stereolab to house music to footwork to krautrock and beyond. They consider themselves "producers first" and handle all of the mixing and mastering themselves, but that doesn't mean the rapping isn't up to par; their genre-less production style is matched by their tongue-twisting deliveries.

Following recent EPs on Godmode and Deathbomb Arc, They Hate Change have now signed to Jagjaguwar, and their first single for the label is "Faux Leather." The song comes with a video (directed by Xandra Robyn) that pays homage to one of They Hate Change's other big influences, Manchester post-punk legends A Certain Ratio, by playing off the artwork to their 2002 compilation Early. "'Faux Leather' is a bridge to the future from a musical No Man’s Land," the duo says. "Un-ignorable music from the most-ignored origins. The direct result of leaning into confusion." Listen and watch the video below.

They Hate Change were also tapped to open UK post-punk band Shame's upcoming North American tour, including the NYC show on March 4 at Webster Hall (tickets). All dates are listed below.

They Hate Change -- 2022 Tour Dates (supporting Shame)

Mon-Feb-07 Vancouver,BC Rickshaw Theatre

Tue-Feb-08 Seattle,WA The Crocodile

Wed-Feb-09 Portland,OR Doug Fir

Fri-Feb-11 San Francisco,CA Great American Music Hall

Sat-Feb-12 Los Angeles,CA The Regent

Mon-Feb-14 San Diego,CA The Casbah

Tue-Feb-15 Tucson,AZ Club Congress

Thu-Feb-17 Austin,TX Mohawk

Fri-Feb-18 Fort Worth,TX Tulips

Sat-Feb-19 Fayetteville,AR George's Majestic Lounge

Sun-Feb-20 Lawrence,KS The Bottleneck

Tue-Feb-22 Minneapolis,MN Fine Line

Wed-Feb-23 Chicago,IL Thalia Hall

Fri-Feb-25 Columbus,OH Skully's

Sat-Feb-26 Lakewood,OH Mahall's

Sun-Feb-27 Toronto,ON Opera House

Tue-Mar-01 Montreal,QC Fairmount

Thu-Mar-03 Cambridge,MA The Sinclair

Fri-Mar-04 New York,NY Webster Hall

Sat-Mar-05 Philadelphia,PA First Unitarian Church

Mon-Mar-07 Washington,DC The Black Cat

Tue-Mar-08 Durham,NC Motorco Music Hall

Wed-Mar-09 Atlanta,GA Terminal West

Fri-Mar-11 Nashville,TN Exit / In

Sat-Mar-12 Birmingham,AL Saturn

Sun-Mar-13 New Orleans,LA Gasa Gasa