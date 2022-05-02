Tan Cologne prep second album, share “Topaz Wave”

New Mexico psych duo Tan Cologne -- Lauren Green (ex Mirror Travel) and interdisciplinary artist Marissa Macias -- are putting the finishing touches on their second album, Earth Visions Of Water Spaces, which will be out in September via Swedish label Labrador. They've just shared the first single.

Like the songs on their excellent 2020 debut, Cave Vaults on the Moon in New Mexico, the dreamlike "Topaz Wave" is immediately evocative of their mystic hometown of Taos. "The song carries a memory of surfing in a red tide algae bloom with the waves flickering and illuminating the ocean energy" the band say. "We wrote the song beside an arroyo, a dry river bed, in Ranchos de Taos, New Mexico. The sides of the arroyo walls are shaped like curved waves - reflecting the experience of tidal and earth transformation, and how the desert land was once ocean."

That arroyo they mention can be seen in the "Topaz Wave" video and you can watch that below.