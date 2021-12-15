Tangerine Dream announce new album ‘Raum,’ share video for title track

Tangerine Dream have announced a new album, Raum, due February 25 via Kscope/Eastgate Music. The album was recorded by current members Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick, but all the music is directly inspired by the late Tangerine Dream founder Edgar Froese's 1977-2013 archives. The first single is the pulsating title track, which comes with a grainy, nostalgic video featuring tons of vintage synths that would look like it was shot decades ago if not for the appearances by the group's current lineup. Check it out below.

Tracklist

01 In 256 Zeichen

02 You’re Always on Time

03 Along the Canal

04 Continuum

05 Portico C3

06 What You Should Know About Endings

07 Raum

Tangerine Dream -- 2022 Tour Dates

03-02 Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight 1

03-03 Dublin, Ireland - Liberty Hall

03-05 Manchester, England - RNCM Theatre

03-06 Edinburgh, Scotland - Assembly Rooms

03-07 Glasgow, Scotland - Saint Luke’s

03-09 Newcastle Upon Tyne, England - Riverside Newcastle

03-10 Liverpool, England - Grand Central

03-11 Coventry, England - Coventry Cathedral

03-12 Cambridge, England - Corn Exchange

03-13 Birmingham, England - Town Hall

03-15 Leeds, England - Brudenell Social Club

03-16 Bristol, England - Trinity Centre

03-17 Exeter, England - Phoenix

03-18 London, England - Roundhouse

03-19 Great Yarmouth, England - HRH Prog XII

03-21 Southampton, England - Engine Rooms

03-23 Brighton, England - Chalk

03-25 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Q-Factory

08-19 Neuberinhaus Reichenbach, Germany - Artrock Festival X