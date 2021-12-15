Tangerine Dream announce new album ‘Raum,’ share video for title track
Tangerine Dream have announced a new album, Raum, due February 25 via Kscope/Eastgate Music. The album was recorded by current members Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick, but all the music is directly inspired by the late Tangerine Dream founder Edgar Froese's 1977-2013 archives. The first single is the pulsating title track, which comes with a grainy, nostalgic video featuring tons of vintage synths that would look like it was shot decades ago if not for the appearances by the group's current lineup. Check it out below.
Tracklist
01 In 256 Zeichen
02 You’re Always on Time
03 Along the Canal
04 Continuum
05 Portico C3
06 What You Should Know About Endings
07 Raum
Tangerine Dream -- 2022 Tour Dates
03-02 Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight 1
03-03 Dublin, Ireland - Liberty Hall
03-05 Manchester, England - RNCM Theatre
03-06 Edinburgh, Scotland - Assembly Rooms
03-07 Glasgow, Scotland - Saint Luke’s
03-09 Newcastle Upon Tyne, England - Riverside Newcastle
03-10 Liverpool, England - Grand Central
03-11 Coventry, England - Coventry Cathedral
03-12 Cambridge, England - Corn Exchange
03-13 Birmingham, England - Town Hall
03-15 Leeds, England - Brudenell Social Club
03-16 Bristol, England - Trinity Centre
03-17 Exeter, England - Phoenix
03-18 London, England - Roundhouse
03-19 Great Yarmouth, England - HRH Prog XII
03-21 Southampton, England - Engine Rooms
03-23 Brighton, England - Chalk
03-25 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Q-Factory
08-19 Neuberinhaus Reichenbach, Germany - Artrock Festival X