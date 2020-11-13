Tanya Donelly, Jayhawks, Dandy Warhols & more appear on Ed Ackerson tribute LP (listen)

Tanya Donelly (Belly, Throwing Muses), The Jayhawks, The Dandy Warhols, Soul Asylum, The Ocean Blue with former TSOOL frontman Ebbot Lundberg, Motion City Soundtrack, John P Strohm (Blake Babies), SAVAK, Les Big Byrd, and many more artists have contributed songs to a new compilation paying tribute to Minneapolis musician and producer Ed Ackerson who died in October 2019. They've offered up interpretations of Ed's music from throughout his career, including songs by The Dig, The 27 Various, Polara, solo work and BNLX.

There are 30 songs total and you can stream the whole thing below.

Rest in peace, Ed.

Closer To Heaven: A Tribute To Ed Ackerson tracklist:

01 The Ocean Blue feat. Ebbot Lundberg - Closer to Heaven

02 Motion City Soundtrack - Wired Weird

03 The Jayhawks - Got Your Message

04 Soul Asylum - Transformation

05 The Dandy Warhols - A Brighter Day

06 Kraig Johnson & The Program - Light the Fuse and Run

07 Two Harbors - Turn On and On

08 Justin Courtney Pierre - Idle Hands

09 Tanya Donelly & Melissa Gibbs - Like the Poison

10 John P. Strohm - a+b=y

11 Holy Ship - Blue and Gold

12 APZOO (Asalto Al Parque Zoológico) - Can’t Get Over You

13 Les Big Byrd - Light It Up

14 Fairchord & Fixer - Wig On

15 Mark Mallman - Counting Down

16 Porcupine - Swoop Factor: 9000

17 David Poe - Jetpack Blues

18 Magic Castles - So Long

19 Pete International Airport - Song For Mire

20 SAVAK - Send It Through The Post

21 The Lilacs - Problem With Mary

22 The Melismatics - Source of Light

23 Escape From Minneapolis - Burn the Boats

24 Runtom Knuten - a+b=y

25 Jerry Leftowitz - Granny Smith

26 Chatham Rise - Down the Line

27 The Boen Arrows - Do Without

28 The People Between - BNLX Today

29 The Stress of Her Regard - Sort it Out

30 d*mchild - 1929