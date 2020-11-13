Tanya Donelly, Jayhawks, Dandy Warhols & more appear on Ed Ackerson tribute LP (listen)
Tanya Donelly (Belly, Throwing Muses), The Jayhawks, The Dandy Warhols, Soul Asylum, The Ocean Blue with former TSOOL frontman Ebbot Lundberg, Motion City Soundtrack, John P Strohm (Blake Babies), SAVAK, Les Big Byrd, and many more artists have contributed songs to a new compilation paying tribute to Minneapolis musician and producer Ed Ackerson who died in October 2019. They've offered up interpretations of Ed's music from throughout his career, including songs by The Dig, The 27 Various, Polara, solo work and BNLX.
There are 30 songs total and you can stream the whole thing below.
Rest in peace, Ed.
Closer To Heaven: A Tribute To Ed Ackerson tracklist:
01 The Ocean Blue feat. Ebbot Lundberg - Closer to Heaven
02 Motion City Soundtrack - Wired Weird
03 The Jayhawks - Got Your Message
04 Soul Asylum - Transformation
05 The Dandy Warhols - A Brighter Day
06 Kraig Johnson & The Program - Light the Fuse and Run
07 Two Harbors - Turn On and On
08 Justin Courtney Pierre - Idle Hands
09 Tanya Donelly & Melissa Gibbs - Like the Poison
10 John P. Strohm - a+b=y
11 Holy Ship - Blue and Gold
12 APZOO (Asalto Al Parque Zoológico) - Can’t Get Over You
13 Les Big Byrd - Light It Up
14 Fairchord & Fixer - Wig On
15 Mark Mallman - Counting Down
16 Porcupine - Swoop Factor: 9000
17 David Poe - Jetpack Blues
18 Magic Castles - So Long
19 Pete International Airport - Song For Mire
20 SAVAK - Send It Through The Post
21 The Lilacs - Problem With Mary
22 The Melismatics - Source of Light
23 Escape From Minneapolis - Burn the Boats
24 Runtom Knuten - a+b=y
25 Jerry Leftowitz - Granny Smith
26 Chatham Rise - Down the Line
27 The Boen Arrows - Do Without
28 The People Between - BNLX Today
29 The Stress of Her Regard - Sort it Out
30 d*mchild - 1929