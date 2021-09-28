Tanya Tagaq announces new album ‘Tongues,’ shares title track
Acclaimed Canadian Inuk throat singer and Polaris Prize winner Tanya Tagaq has announced a new album, Tongues, due March 11 via Six Shooter. The album was produced by Saul Williams and mixed by Gonjasufi, and the first taste is the title track, which comes with a video directed by Driftnote. Check it out below.
Tracklist
01 In Me
02 Tongues
03 Colonizer
04 Teeth Agape
05 Birth
06 I Forgive Me
07 Nuclear
08 Do Not Fear Love
09 Earth Monster
10 Colonizer (Tundra Mix)