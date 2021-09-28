Tanya Tagaq announces new album ‘Tongues,’ shares title track

Acclaimed Canadian Inuk throat singer and Polaris Prize winner Tanya Tagaq has announced a new album, Tongues, due March 11 via Six Shooter. The album was produced by Saul Williams and mixed by Gonjasufi, and the first taste is the title track, which comes with a video directed by Driftnote. Check it out below.

Tracklist

01 In Me

02 Tongues

03 Colonizer

04 Teeth Agape

05 Birth

06 I Forgive Me

07 Nuclear

08 Do Not Fear Love

09 Earth Monster

10 Colonizer (Tundra Mix)