Tasha shares new single “Lake Superior,” announces North American tour

Chicago artist Tasha is preparing the follow-up to her debut album, Alone at Last, which she released in 2018 via Father/Daughter Records. We heard "Would You Mind Please Pulling Me Close?" earlier this year, and now she's shared another new single, "Lake Superior," which has beautiful orchestration augmenting the intimate vocals and guitar. "I think this song is my way of being there for my mom and telling her I’m there for her, even if it’s a few years too late." Tasha says of the track, which you can watch the video for below.

Tasha has also announced her return to the stage, including dates with Mini Trees and S. Raekwon in Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, NYC (December 7 at Trans-Pecos), Baltimore, Washington DC, Atlanta, Nasvhille, Indianapolis, and more. See all dates below.

TASHA: 2021 TOUR

9/9/2021 - Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Summer Session

11/13/2021 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

11/20/2021 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

11/29/2021 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's ^

11/30/2021 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary ^

12/2/2021 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount @

12/3/2021 - Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 ^

12/4/2021 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA ^

12/7/2021 - Brooklyn, NY @ Trans-Pecos ^

12/8/2021 - Baltimore, MD @ Creative Alliance ^

12/9/2021 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

12/10/2021 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel ^

12/12/2021 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 ^

12/13/2021 - Nashville, TN @ The East Room ^

12/14/2021 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi ^

12/15/2021 - Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern ^

* - w/ Christelle Bofale

# - w/ Fran

^ - w/ w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon

@ - supporting Alice Phoebe Lou