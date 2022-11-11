Taylor Swift adds 17 new shows to 2023 tour, shares new “Anti-Hero” remixes

Taylor Swift keeps adding dates to her big 2023 arena tour, which has Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, HAIM, girl in red, beabadoobee, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN as openers, varying by date. She's now added 17 more dates, including two new shows in Los Angeles and Houston, and new nights in Denver, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Tampa, Arlington, Las Vegas, and Glendale. See her updated schedule below.

The Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale for all shows, which include NYC-area dates on May 26, 27, and 28 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, begins Tuesday, November 15 at 10 AM local time, and any remaining tickets will go on general sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM.

Taylor has also been sharing new versions of Midnights single "Anti-Hero;" following the Bleachers version, there are also new remixes from Roosevelt, Kungs, and Jayda G. Hear those below.

TAYLOR SWIFT: 2023 TOUR

03-17 Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium *%

03-18 Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium *%

03-24 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium #%

03-25 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium #%

03-31 Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium ~%

04-01 Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium #@

04-02 Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium #@

04-13 Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium #%

04-14 Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium #@

04-15 Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium #@

04-21 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium #@

04-22 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium #@

04-23 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium #@

04-28 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium #@

04-29 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium #@

04-30 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium ~%

05-05 Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium $@

05-06 Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium $%

05-12 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field $%

05-13 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field $%

05-14 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field $@

05-19 Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium $%

05-20 Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium $%

05-21 Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium $@

05-26 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium $%

05-27 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium $@

05-28 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium $?

06-02 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field !?

06-03 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field !?

06-04 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field ~@

06-10 Detroit, MI - Ford Field !@

06-16 Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium !@

06-17 Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium !?

06-23 Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium !@

06-24 Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium !?

06-30 Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ~@

07-01 Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ~@

07-07 Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ~@

07-08 Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ~@

07-14 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ~@

07-15 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ~@

07-22 Seattle, WA - Lumen Field +@

07-23 Seattle, WA - Lumen Field +@

07-28 Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s Stadium +@

07-29 Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s Stadium +@

08-03 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium +@

08-04 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium +?

08-05 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium +%

08-08 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium +@

08-09 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium +%

* with Paramore

% with Gayle

# with Beabadoobee

~ with Muna

@ with Gracie Abrams

$ with Phoebe Bridgers

! with Girl in Red

? with Owenn

+ with Haim