Taylor Swift adds new dates to 2023 tour

Taylor Swift announced a huge 2023 stadium tour earlier this week, with some very exciting openers, varying by date, and including Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, HAIM, girl in red, beabadoobee, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN. She's now added new dates to that tour, additional shows in the NYC area, Tampa, Nashville, Philadelphia, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more. See updated dates below.

The new NYC-area date is on May 28 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, the day after the previously announced shows on May 26 and 27. All three are with Phoebe Bridgers, with additional support from GAYLE on the 26th, Gracie Abrams on the 27th, and OWENN on the 28th.

Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale is open from now through Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59 PM ET. Here's more about the onsale process:

Registered fans who receive a code will have exclusive access to purchase tickets on Tuesday, November 15 starting at 10AM local venue time. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets starting at $49 up to $449. In addition, VIP packages will start at $199 up to $899 on a first come, first served basis. Previous Lover Fest Verified Fan purchasers will receive preferred access to participate in the TaylorSwiftTix Presale. Please make sure that you register with the same Ticketmaster Account as your Lover Fest purchase. Public on-sale begins Friday, November 18 at 10AM local venue time. Registration for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan is open now HERE.

TAYLOR SWIFT: 2023 TOUR

18-Mar Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

25-Mar Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

1-Apr Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

2-Apr Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

14-Apr Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

15-Apr Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

22-Apr Houston, TX NRG Stadium

28-Apr Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

29-Apr Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

5-May Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

6-May Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

12-May Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

13-May Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

14-May Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

19-May Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

20-May Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

21-May Foxborough, MA Gillette Satdium

26-May East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

27-May East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

28-May East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

2-Jun Chicago, IL Soldier Field

3-Jun Chicago, IL Soldier Field

10-Jun Detroit, MI Ford Field

17-Jun Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium

24-Jun Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

1-Jul Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium

8-Jul Kansas City, MO GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

15-Jul Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

22-Jul Seattle, WA Lumen Field

23-Jul Seattle, WA Lumen Field

28-Jul Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium

29-Jul Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium

3-Aug Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

4-Aug Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

5-Aug Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium