Taylor Swift adds new dates to 2023 tour
Taylor Swift announced a huge 2023 stadium tour earlier this week, with some very exciting openers, varying by date, and including Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, HAIM, girl in red, beabadoobee, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN. She's now added new dates to that tour, additional shows in the NYC area, Tampa, Nashville, Philadelphia, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more. See updated dates below.
The new NYC-area date is on May 28 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, the day after the previously announced shows on May 26 and 27. All three are with Phoebe Bridgers, with additional support from GAYLE on the 26th, Gracie Abrams on the 27th, and OWENN on the 28th.
Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale is open from now through Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59 PM ET. Here's more about the onsale process:
Registered fans who receive a code will have exclusive access to purchase tickets on Tuesday, November 15 starting at 10AM local venue time. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets starting at $49 up to $449. In addition, VIP packages will start at $199 up to $899 on a first come, first served basis.
Previous Lover Fest Verified Fan purchasers will receive preferred access to participate in the TaylorSwiftTix Presale. Please make sure that you register with the same Ticketmaster Account as your Lover Fest purchase. Public on-sale begins Friday, November 18 at 10AM local venue time. Registration for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan is open now HERE.
TAYLOR SWIFT: 2023 TOUR
18-Mar Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
25-Mar Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
1-Apr Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
2-Apr Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
14-Apr Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
15-Apr Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
22-Apr Houston, TX NRG Stadium
28-Apr Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
29-Apr Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
5-May Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
6-May Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
12-May Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
13-May Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
14-May Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
19-May Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
20-May Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
21-May Foxborough, MA Gillette Satdium
26-May East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
27-May East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
28-May East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
2-Jun Chicago, IL Soldier Field
3-Jun Chicago, IL Soldier Field
10-Jun Detroit, MI Ford Field
17-Jun Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium
24-Jun Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
1-Jul Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium
8-Jul Kansas City, MO GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
15-Jul Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
22-Jul Seattle, WA Lumen Field
23-Jul Seattle, WA Lumen Field
28-Jul Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium
29-Jul Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium
3-Aug Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
4-Aug Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
5-Aug Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium