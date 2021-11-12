Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers duet on new song “Nothing New” (co-prod. Aaron Dessner)

Taylor Swift has released Taylor's Version of her 2012 album Red, which features newly-recorded versions of the 20 songs from the original deluxe version of Red, as well as her charity single "Ronan" from that era and nine songs "from the vault," six of which were entirely unreleased previously. As mentioned, one of those unreleased songs features a very exciting guest: Phoebe Bridgers. Phoebe duets with Taylor on "Nothing New," a song that Taylor co-produced with The National's Aaron Dessner, and it basically sounds like the midpoint between folklore/evermore and Punisher.

Chris Stapleton is also on the country ballad "I Bet You Think About Me" (co-produced by Dessner and co-written by Lori McKenna), and Ed Sheeran -- who's also on the original Red -- is one of the "from the vault" tracks too. Listen to the Phoebe and Chris Stapleton collabs and stream the full album below.

Taylor also appeared on Fallon and Seth Meyers last night, and on Seth Meyers, she discussed the Phoebe Bridgers collaboration. "Phoebe Bridgers is one of my favorite artists in the world," she said. "I just think she’s, like, if she sings it, I will listen to it. I love her voice, and I also love that she’s a very funny person." She also said how Phoebe replied when Taylor texted her, asking her to collaborate: "I’ve been waiting for this text for my entire life." Watch the interview below.

Taylor continues her late night TV appearances as the musical guest on SNL this weekend (11/13).