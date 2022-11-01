Taylor Swift announces tour; Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, HAIM & more to open

Taylor Swift has announced a huge 2023 stadium tour. "The Eras Tour," which she describes as "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present)," has a very exciting assortment of openers, varying by date, including Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, HAIM, girl in red, beabadoobee, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN. See all dates below.

There are two NYC-area dates, on May 26 and 27 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and those are both with Phoebe. They also include GAYLE on night one and Gracie Abrams on night two.

Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale is open from now through Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59 PM ET. Here's more about the onsale process:

Registered fans who receive a code will have exclusive access to purchase tickets on Tuesday, November 15 starting at 10AM local venue time. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets starting at $49 up to $449. In addition, VIP packages will start at $199 up to $899 on a first come, first served basis. Previous Lover Fest Verified Fan purchasers will receive preferred access to participate in the TaylorSwiftTix Presale. Please make sure that you register with the same Ticketmaster Account as your Lover Fest purchase. Public on-sale begins Friday, November 18 at 10AM local venue time. Registration for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan is open now HERE.

Phoebe and Taylor previously teamed up on "Nothing New" from 2021's Red (Taylor's Version), and Taylor and HAIM have appeared on each other's songs as well. Taylor's fresh off releasing her new album Midnights.

Paramore, who go way back with Taylor, are only the Arizona date, but they have other tour dates (and a new album) coming up too, including Atlantic City's Adjacent Festival with blink-182, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, and more.

TAYLOR SWIFT: 2023 TOUR

18-Mar Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

25-Mar Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

1-Apr Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

2-Apr Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

15-Apr Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

22-Apr Houston, TX NRG Stadium

28-Apr Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

29-Apr Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

6-May Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

12-May Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

13-May Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

19-May Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

20-May Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

26-May East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

27-May East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

2-Jun Chicago, IL Soldier Field

3-Jun Chicago, IL Soldier Field

10-Jun Detroit, MI Ford Field

17-Jun Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium

24-Jun Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

1-Jul Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium

8-Jul Kansas City, MO GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

15-Jul Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

22-Jul Seattle, WA Lumen Field

29-Jul Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium

4-Aug Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

5-Aug Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium