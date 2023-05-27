Taylor Swift brought out Ice Spice & Jack Antonoff for rapturous NJ show w/ Phoebe Bridgers (night 1 pics & review)

"I make music and I sing it with you, and when you sing along I feel better," Taylor Swift told the crowd at East Rutherford, NJ's MetLife Stadium, part of the way through the first of her three sold out nights at the venue. It's a good summary of the appeal of her lavishly produced "Eras Tour," which for all of its glitz and minutely choreographed rigor is ultimately an exercise in mass group catharsis. The whole stadium was singing, screaming, jumping, and dancing along the entire night, a mass outpouring of communal joy; over a marathon three-and-a-half hour run time, I barely saw anyone around me sit down, except during a couple of the between-era transitions. Sunlight glinted off an impressive array of sequined outfits, with many donning cowboy hats and boots, and trading homemade beaded bracelets inspired by Taylor's songs.

In the five years since her last live run, 2018's Reputation outing, we've weathered a pandemic that cast an uncertain future on large scale live events like this one. Acknowledging those worries, Taylor told the crowd that she'd set out to make as many albums as possible during her Covid-enforced break from touring, and no one could accuse her of not meeting that goal: she released Folklore and Evermore (which she called a "pandemic album") in 2020, her "Taylor's Versions" of Fearless and Red in 2021, and Midnights last year, with the "Taylor's Version" of Speak Now due out in July. Still, it's clearly up on a big stage in front of an adoring crowd that Taylor feels most at home, and what people crave from her: demand to attend the Eras Tour was historically high, and the resulting ticketing fiasco made national news and inspired a Senate Judiciary Hearing, with lawmakers probing Live Nation and Ticketmaster's business practices. For those who couldn't score tickets, crowds of fans have been gathering outside venues on Eras tour stops to sing along to whatever sound bleeds out of the stadiums - NJ Transit and MetLife all but begged those without tickets not to continue the practice this weekend, but some still did.

In the TikTok era more than ever, people attend a large-scale pop show expecting a feast for the senses, and Taylor certainly delivered on that front too. Each album had its own carefully crafted aesthetic with its own costumes and visuals, and the setlist songs, which mostly stay the same from night to night (except for a two-song acoustic set ahead of the Midnights portion of the show), are perfectly chosen. "Willow" had witchy vibes, with Taylor and her dancers twirling in cloaks, while "Enchanted" had her embodying the archetypical fairytale princess. There were so many highlights: a few that stuck out to me were the gentlest confetti fall, like snow, during "All Too Well;" the glowing bicycles during "Blank Space;" and Taylor's dive ahead of the transition to the Midnights era. Reinforcing the communal vibe, attendee's light up wristbands pulsed in time to the songs all throughout the night. Taylor is a master of drama, too, of building it and letting it peak and reverberate through the stadium.

For all the pleasures of a well-scripted show, some of the most memorable moments of the night were when Taylor seemed to go off script. Applause from the crowd peaked after "Champagne Problems," going on indefinitely, and Taylor seemed to briefly lose her composure, appearing on the verge of tears. Then, there were the surprise guests: her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, who she brought out for "Getaway Car" during her acoustic yet (Midnights track "Maroon" was the other acoustic song, getting its live debut) and Ice Spice, who came out for her part in the new "Karma" remix, the last song in the night (earlier, the video got its premiere at the show, as well). Less of a surprise, but no less welcome, was Taylor bringing out opener Phoebe Bridgers to join her on "Nothing New."

Check out pictures (including of Phoebe and GAYLE's opening sets), attendee-taken video, Taylor and Phoebe's setlists from night one at MetLife Stadium, and the new "Karma" remix video, below.

SETLIST: TAYLOR SWIFT @ METLIFE STADIUM, 5/26/2023

Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless

Fearless

You Belong With Me

evermore

'tis the damn season

willow

marjorie

champagne problems

tolerate it

reputation

...Ready for It?

Delicate

Don't Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Speak Now

Enchanted

Red

Red - Intro

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

Nothing New (with Phoebe Bridgers)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

folklore

seven

the 1

betty

the last great american dynasty

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

cardigan

1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Surprise Songs

Karma (Remix) (premiere of the music video with Ice Spice)

Getaway Car (with Jack Antonoff)

Maroon

Midnights

Lavender Haze

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma (with Ice Spice)

SETLIST: PHOEBE BRIDGERS @ METLIFE STADIUM, 5/26/2023

Motion Sickness

DVD Menu

Garden Song

Kyoto

Scott Street

Moon Song

Emily I'm Sorry

Graceland Too

I Know the End