Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran & Saweetie are SNL’s November musical guests

Saturday Night Live returned for its 47th season last month, and they've now revealed the next round of hosts and musical guests for November. Leading the way is Ed Sheeran, who has been cleared to perform after testing positive for COVID in October. "Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine," he wrote in an Instagram post earlier today. "Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there."

Succession's Roman Roy, Kieran Culkin, is the host for that episode, which airs on November 6.

On November 13, the day after she release Red (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift will make her fifth appearance on SNL, with Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country, Loki, Da 5 Bloods) hosting.

Saweetie makes her SNL debut as musical guest on November 20, with host Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience).