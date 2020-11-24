Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ film w/ Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner & Jack Antonoff coming to Disney+

Taylor Swift released folklore, her Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff-featuring lockdown album, back in July, and its songs (and collaborators) feature on a new concert film, folklore: the long pond studio sessions, which premieres on Disney+ at midnight PST (3 AM ET) on Wedesday (11/25).

For the film, which Variety reports Taylor directed, she, Aaron, Jack and Justin Vernon convene in person together for the first time at The National's Hudson Valley studio, Long Pond. They perform the album together in full, and spend some time discussing its making, as you can see in the trailer below.

Twitter has made emojis of Aaron, Jack, and Justin for the occasion:

Taylor, meanwhile, is re-recording her back catalog as it was recently sold to private equity company Shamrock Holdings by previous owner Scooter Braun, who, despite the sale, will continue to profit on it "for many years."

UPDATE: In addition to the film, Taylor also dropped a surprise folklore live album. The live versions appear as bonus tracks on a new deluxe edition of the album, which you can stream below.