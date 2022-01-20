Taylor Swift is Record Store Day’s 2022 Global Ambassador

Record Store Day celebrates its 15th anniversary this year on Saturday, April 23, and they have named Taylor Swift as 2022 Ambassador. “The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me," Swift said in a statement. "Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion. They create settings for live events. They employ people who adore music thoroughly and purely.”

Taylor, who sold a lot of vinyl in 2021, also said in the press release: “Those people and shops have had a rough few years and we need to support these small businesses more now than ever to make sure they can stay alive, stay eccentric, and stay individual. It’s been a true joy for me to watch vinyl sales grow in the past few years and we, the artists, have the fans to thank for this pleasant surprise. Happy Record Store Day, everyone! Stay safe out there.”

"We're thrilled to learn that Taylor Swift is our 2022 Record Store Day Ambassador!” Anna Lundy and Doyle Davis at Grimey’s record store in Nashville said in a statement. “Swift has shown her love and support for independent record stores by not only supporting our shop specifically during the dark, early days of the pandemic, when she directly donated to help us support our staff, but also by steering her eager, excited, and dedicated fans to independent record stores, places that many of them visited for the first time while in search of her signed CDs.”

Fred Armisen was the 2021 RSD Ambassador, while Brandi Carlile was the 2020 Ambassador. No word on what the 2022 Record Store Day exclusives releases will be. Stay tuned.