Taylor Swift releasing new album tonight ft. The National & Bon Iver members

Taylor Swift has made the surprise announcement that she'll release a new album, folklore, tonight at midnight (Friday, 7/24).

But wait, there's more. The National's Aaron Dessner co-wrote or produced 11 of the 16 songs, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon co-wrote and sings on one of them, and the album also features contributions from Aaron's National bandmates Bryan Devendorf and Bryce Dessner, as well as Ben Lanz, Thomas Bartlett (Doveman), Rob Moose (yMusic, Bon Iver), Josh Kaufman (Bonny Light Horseman), Clarice Jensen (ACME, yMusic), Jason Treuting (So Percussion), James McAlister, JT Bates, Kyle Resnick (The National, Beirut), and Yuki Numata Resnick.

Taylor's frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff was also a co-writer and producer, William Bower co-wrote two songs, and it was engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low and mixed by Serban Ghenea and Jon Low.

You can pre-order various editions of the album here and read statements from Taylor and The National below.

Taylor writes:

Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much.

Aaron writes: