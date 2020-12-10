Taylor Swift releasing second album of 2020 at midnight ft. The National, Bon Iver & Haim

Surprise! Taylor Swift is releasing her second album of 2020, billed as a "sister record" to folklore, tonight at midnight. It's called evermore and it was made with the same team as folklore (including The National's Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, and Jack Antonoff), and it has features from Bon Iver, The National, and Haim. Taylor writes:

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore. To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them. And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around…

Here's the back cover and tracklist:

