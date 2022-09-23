Taylor Swift reportedly headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2023

It looks like Taylor Swift may be playing the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, which goes down February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. "Three sources close to the situation" tell Variety that it's happening, and it's perhaps worth noting that this follows The Hollywood Reporter's report that Apple Music signed a multi-year contract to become the Halftime Show's new sponsor, replacing Pepsi, and Taylor has had a long-standing partnership with Pepsi's biggest competitor, Coca-Cola.

Taylor's new album Midnights is due October 21 via Republic.