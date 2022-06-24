Taylor Swift responds to Roe v. Wade overturning, shares new single “Carolina”

Following Friday's (6/24) Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, musicians have been reacting on social media, and among them is Taylor Swift, who responded to a statement from Michelle Obama. "I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that," Taylor writes.

Her statement comes as Taylor has shared a new single, "Carolina," from the upcoming film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing. Like her 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore, the spare ballad was produced by The National's Aaron Dessner. Hear it, and watch the film's trailer, below.

"As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible Daisy Edgar Jones and produced by the brilliant Reese Witherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side," Taylor wrote back in March. "I wrote the song 'Carolina' alone and asked my friend Aaron Dessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story."