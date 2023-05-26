Taylor Swift shares new Ice Spice & Lana Del Rey collaborations

Taylor Swift's new Til Dawn Edition of last year's great Midnights is out now, and with it two new tracks: "Karma" featuring Ice Spice, who adds a few lines, and "Snow On The Beach" featuring "more Lana Del Rey," which has Lana singing a verse in addition to harmonies on the chorus. Hear both songs, and the whole album, below.

The new Ice Spice collaboration arrives amid controversy over Taylor's rumored new beau, Matty Healy of The 1975. Healy has been under fire over a February appearance on a podcast hosted by Adam Friedland, where he laughed along while Frieland made racist comments about the rapper. Healy brought up the incident at an Auckland, NZ concert in April, saying "I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry." Taylor hasn't addressed Healy's comments, or their rumored relationship, at all, but some have taken her choice to work with Ice Spice as a pointed attempt to make peace with her without taking accountability.

Ice Spice, for her part, wrote on Twitter, "sweetest person ever thank u sm i love yuuuu "

Taylor's "Eras Tour" hits the NYC-area starting tonight (5/26) for three shows with Phoebe Bridgers at MetLife Stadium on May 26-28. MetLife is "strongly encouraging" those without tickets not to come and try to listen outside. "Our parking lots will be at maximum capacity," they write. "Additional unauthorized crowds create traffic and gridlock for everyone."