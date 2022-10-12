Taylor Swift talks collab with Lana Del Rey, “one of the best musical artists ever”; MUNA cover “August”

We still haven't heard any tracks from Taylor Swift's anticipated new album, Midnights, which is out later this month, but little by little she's been dropping song titles and other tidbits, including the exciting news that Lana Del Rey appears on the fourth track, "Snow On The Beach." She talked more about the song, and Lana, in a video she posted on Instagram last night:

“Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey is track 4 on Midnights, and I cannot get through that sentence without grinning because I am such a massive fan of Lana Del Rey. More on that later. “Snow on the Beach,” the song, is about falling in love with someone at the same time they’re falling in love with you in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way you feel at the same moment, and you’re kind of looking around going like, “Wait, is this real? Is this a dream? Is this for real? Is this happening? Is it really happening?” Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach. Lana Del Rey, in my opinion, is one of the best musical artists ever. The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege, and the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I’m going to be grateful for for life. Absolute love her, and I really hope you love this song as much as I do.

Stay tuned for more about Midnights, and watch Taylor's video below.

Meanwhile, in other Taylor-related news, MUNA covered her Folklore track "August" on their new Live At Electric Lady EP. "The whole environment at Electric Lady Studios is so supportive and open, it often leads to making new creative choices while you’re in the midst of recording," the band say. "'August' took on this very breathy, quiet quality that we hadn’t anticipated, but we just went with." Stream the EP, "August" cover included, and see pictures from one of MUNA's recent NYC shows at Irving Plaza, below.

