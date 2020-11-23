Tears for Fears, Adam Ant, This Heat, Low & more added to Tim’s Twitter Listening Party Schedule

What began as a way to collectively kill time during the early days of the pandemic, Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess' Twitter listening parties for classic and new albums has become a full time hobby, having hosted over 500 of them since April.

They're still going strong with a lineup of listening parties through the end of the year scheduled, all with the artists who made the records sharing anecdotes and stories about them while we all listen together. The rest of the 2020 schedule includes: The Cribs' Night Network (12/16), The Hold Steady's Heaven is Whenever (11/28), Tears for Fears' Songs from the Big Chair (12/4), Pop Will Eat Itself's This Is the Day...This Is the Hour...This Is This! (12/5), This Heat's self-titled 1979 album (12/7), Belle & Sebastian's upcoming live album What To Look For In Summer (12/17), Fine Young Cannibals' The Raw & The Cooked (12/17), Adam And The Ants' Kings of the Wild Frontier (12/219), and Low's Christmas (12/23).

Today (11/23), Dent May will be talking about his new album Across the Universe at 5 PM ET. Head to the Tim's Twitter LIstening Party website for more details on individual events, but the upcoming schedule is listed below.

If you missed a listening party, they're all archived and can be played back in real time so that listen and read along.

TIM'S TWITTER PARTY - 2020/2021 SCHEDULE

11/24 @ 4 PM ET- Theatre Of Hate - The Westworld

11/24 @ 5 PM ET- Jyl - Jyl

11/26 @ 2:15 PM ET- Gorilla TV - Episode Four

11/26 @ 5 PM ET- The Cribs - Night Network

11/28 @ 5 PM ET- Uffie - Sex Dreams And Denim Jeans

11/28 @ 3 PM ET- The Hold Steady - Heaven is Whenever

11/30 @ 4 PM ET- Mr.B The Gentleman Rhymer - A Thoroughly Modern Existential Crisis

12/1 @ 3 PM ET- Heavy Load - Shut it

12/1 @ 5 PM ET- Oceansize - Effloresce

12/2 @ 4 PM ET- The Bluebells - Sisters

12/4 @ 5 PM ET- Tears for Fears - Songs from the Big Chair

12/5 @ 3 PM ET- Membranes - Kiss Ass Godhead!

12/5 @ 4 PM ET- Pop Will Eat Itself - This Is the Day...This Is the Hour...This Is This!

12/6 @ 1 PM ET- Stephen Duffy - I Love My Friends

12/6 @ 2 PM ET- Ian Broudie - Tales Told

12/6 @ 4 PM ET- Tanita Tikaram - To Drink the Rainbow

12/6 @ 5 PM ET- Pete Pahides - Broken Greek Playlist

12/7 @ 3 PM ET- This Heat - This Heat

12/12 @ 3 PM ET- Deacon Blue - Raintown

12/16 @ 3 PM ET- Bentley Rhythm Ace - Bentley Rhythm Ace

12/17 @ 2 PM ET- Belle And Sebastian - What To Look For In Summer

12/17 @ 4 PM ET- Fine Young Cannibals - The Raw & The Cooked

12/19 @ 3 PM ET- Adam And The Ants - Kings of the Wild Frontier

12/23 @ 4 PM ET- Low - Christmas

9/23/2021 @ 4 PM ET- Pixies - Trompe Le Monde