Tears for Fears, Adam Ant, This Heat, Low & more added to Tim’s Twitter Listening Party Schedule
What began as a way to collectively kill time during the early days of the pandemic, Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess' Twitter listening parties for classic and new albums has become a full time hobby, having hosted over 500 of them since April.
They're still going strong with a lineup of listening parties through the end of the year scheduled, all with the artists who made the records sharing anecdotes and stories about them while we all listen together. The rest of the 2020 schedule includes: The Cribs' Night Network (12/16), The Hold Steady's Heaven is Whenever (11/28), Tears for Fears' Songs from the Big Chair (12/4), Pop Will Eat Itself's This Is the Day...This Is the Hour...This Is This! (12/5), This Heat's self-titled 1979 album (12/7), Belle & Sebastian's upcoming live album What To Look For In Summer (12/17), Fine Young Cannibals' The Raw & The Cooked (12/17), Adam And The Ants' Kings of the Wild Frontier (12/219), and Low's Christmas (12/23).
Today (11/23), Dent May will be talking about his new album Across the Universe at 5 PM ET. Head to the Tim's Twitter LIstening Party website for more details on individual events, but the upcoming schedule is listed below.
If you missed a listening party, they're all archived and can be played back in real time so that listen and read along.
TIM'S TWITTER PARTY - 2020/2021 SCHEDULE
11/24 @ 4 PM ET- Theatre Of Hate - The Westworld
11/24 @ 5 PM ET- Jyl - Jyl
11/26 @ 2:15 PM ET- Gorilla TV - Episode Four
11/26 @ 5 PM ET- The Cribs - Night Network
11/28 @ 5 PM ET- Uffie - Sex Dreams And Denim Jeans
11/28 @ 3 PM ET- The Hold Steady - Heaven is Whenever
11/30 @ 4 PM ET- Mr.B The Gentleman Rhymer - A Thoroughly Modern Existential Crisis
12/1 @ 3 PM ET- Heavy Load - Shut it
12/1 @ 5 PM ET- Oceansize - Effloresce
12/2 @ 4 PM ET- The Bluebells - Sisters
12/4 @ 5 PM ET- Tears for Fears - Songs from the Big Chair
12/5 @ 3 PM ET- Membranes - Kiss Ass Godhead!
12/5 @ 4 PM ET- Pop Will Eat Itself - This Is the Day...This Is the Hour...This Is This!
12/6 @ 1 PM ET- Stephen Duffy - I Love My Friends
12/6 @ 2 PM ET- Ian Broudie - Tales Told
12/6 @ 4 PM ET- Tanita Tikaram - To Drink the Rainbow
12/6 @ 5 PM ET- Pete Pahides - Broken Greek Playlist
12/7 @ 3 PM ET- This Heat - This Heat
12/12 @ 3 PM ET- Deacon Blue - Raintown
12/16 @ 3 PM ET- Bentley Rhythm Ace - Bentley Rhythm Ace
12/17 @ 2 PM ET- Belle And Sebastian - What To Look For In Summer
12/17 @ 4 PM ET- Fine Young Cannibals - The Raw & The Cooked
12/19 @ 3 PM ET- Adam And The Ants - Kings of the Wild Frontier
12/23 @ 4 PM ET- Low - Christmas
9/23/2021 @ 4 PM ET- Pixies - Trompe Le Monde